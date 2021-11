This shouldn't surprise you, but it probably upsets you nonetheless. Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, recently provided an interview to British GQ where he very strongly suggested that The Elder Scrolls VI will be an Xbox console exclusive. This not-so-surprising revelation comes after it was revealed a little while back that Starfield would also be an Xbox console exclusive. And all of this comes after the fact that Microsoft owns Bethesda, so none of this should come as any surprised to literally anybody.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO