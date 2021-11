The very first custom kernel is now available for the recently released Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro for tinkerers wanting a little extra control over their new purchase. For those wondering or confused as to what a “kernel” is, essentially the kernel is the important piece of software that bridges the gap between the operating system and any on-device apps to the actual hardware in the device. Effectively anything and everything you could or would want to do will involve accessing or using the kernel. It’s almost like a translator that works between the software and hardware on your smartphone.

