Issa Rae Gets Emotional Sharing The Final Trailer For ‘Insecure’ | News

By Chronicle Reporter
 4 days ago

Insecure is coming to an end, and the talent involved in the show are getting emotional about it. The final season of the groundbreaking show premieres on October 24, and a new trailer dropped by the show’s creator...

Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
MOVIES
Variety

Jonathan Majors on ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Creed’ and His MCU Future as Kang the Conqueror

Over the next two years, Jonathan Majors will play a cowboy, a flyboy, a boxer and Marvel’s newest supervillain. With a resume that includes working with Spike Lee and earning a lead actor Emmy nod for “Lovecraft Country,” it’s hard to imagine Majors’ career getting any bigger. But this quartet of roles — portraying the real-life outlaw Nat Love in Netflix’s all-star western “The Harder They Fall,” history-making naval pilot Jesse Brown in “Devotion,” Adonis Creed’s opponent in “Creed 3” and Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — just might mark the biggest break in the 32-year-old...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Issa Rae Jokes That She Doesn't Listen To Meek Mill Because Of Drake Beef

With all of the security he has and the millions of fans-turned-stans that he's accumulated over the years, Drake's No. 1 ride or die protector seems to be Issa Rae. The television and film producer is known not only for dropping jokes on-screen but on social media as well, as her hilarious takes on pop culture or clap backs to trolls captivate her audience.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'Insecure': Jay Ellis on Lawrence's Struggles With Condola and Breakup With Issa (Exclusive)

[Warning: Spoilers for Insecure season 5, episode 3, “Pressure, Okay?!”]. Lawrence is feeling the pressure, but where does he go from here?. On Sunday, Insecure fans witnessed Lawrence (played by Jay Ellis) attempt to balance a booming career and life as a long-distance father. The traveling back and forth between San Francisco and Los Angeles proved to be quite the burden for the new dad, who ended up stressed, exhausted and lashing out at his ex-girlfriend, Condola (Christina Elmore).
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Insecure’: Jay Ellis on Lawrence’s Rocky Adjustment to Fatherhood and His Futures With Condola and Issa

“Insecure” star Jay Ellis was fully prepared to become public enemy number one after Sunday night’s episode aired. Titled “Pressure, Okay?!,” the half hour was dedicated to what happened after Lawrence (Ellis) and Condola (Christina Elmore) welcomed their son and all the drama that comes with co-parenting. “Maybe I can be public enemy number two or three,” Ellis joked, catching up with Variety over the phone ahead of the episode’s debut, as he steeled himself for fan reactions. “I remember first reading it during the table read and I was like, ‘This is gonna be rough,’” he added. “Like I might go...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TVLine

Insecure Recap: Issa Makes Things Weird ... and Then Better

Issa is the queen of maladroit encounters and on Sunday night’s installment of Insecure, she wasted no time making things awkward. When Nathan thanked Issa and her friends, Molly and Kelli, for coming to his barbershop’s beach party, she responded, “Yeah, great and you?” Issa then talked about the weather, and after Nathan walked away to handle his hosting duties, she ran to Molly and Kelli to confirm that her potential boo was indeed mad at her for crying in his mouth. Kelli said that Issa was the one behaving clumsily and handed her an alcoholic beverage to loosen up on the...
TV SERIES
primetimer.com

Insecure's Yvonne Orji: "I absolutely love that Molly and Issa are best friends again"

“Season 4 was hard," Orji tells TVLine. "We were apart most of that season, and when we did have scenes together, we were fighting. I didn’t like that. And now we’re back after bonding over the trauma of being robbed by Cheyenne, a woman we thought was our friend. This is who these two friends are. They bond over crazy situations.” Orji adds of this week's episode: “We got to see them fall into their regular groove. Molly gave Issa the encouragement that she needed, and Issa did the same for Molly when she pursued (Nathan’s friend) Art. It’s good to see them on good terms again, and it shows that, at times, friendships get fractured. Friendships are like bones. It was a fracture, not a break. You have to work at it, and when you do, the friendship heals and reforms, and sometimes improves.”
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

New Official Trailer For LOST IN SPACE Final Season

Netflix has released this new official trailer for the third and final season of Lost in Space. All episodes drop December 1, 2021, only on Netflix. In the third and final season of Lost in Space, the stakes are higher than ever and the Robinson family’s survival instincts will be put to the ultimate test. After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy, Penny, Will and the Robot must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation — but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever. Meanwhile John and Maureen — with Don at their side — must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids. The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost — but being separated from the ones they love… as they face the greatest alien threat yet.
TV SERIES
In Style

Issa Rae Has a Message for Insecure Stans Who "Complain" About Every Episode

Five seasons of Insecure later, and viewers still have one major complaint about the show: each episode's 30-minute runtime. It's a good problem to have, but after being bombarded online with the same request for years, the series's creator Issa Rae gave a message to the stans while sitting down for InStyle's Badass Questionnaire.
TV SERIES
