Santa's Workshop is here just in time for you to make one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts! Make three clay ornaments with choices from the following: a donkey to represent our sweet farm donkeys, Joey, Sadie, or Jed; chicken; star; or barn. The workshops are designed with participants ages 13 and up in mind, but younger kids can come, too, and must be accompanied by an adult if 12 or under.

BURLESON, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO