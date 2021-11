VNSSA just dropped her collaboration with Lenny Kiser and is celebrating its release with a playlist filled with some high quality tunes. The house scene has continued to bubble with artists who are dropping some serious heat and VNSSA is helping lead that charge. She’s delivered some truly sensational tracks over the past few years while taking the stage at some of the scene’s most beloved festivals to get everyone grooving to the beat. Her tunes with Walker & Royce like “WORD” and “Rave Grave” as well as her solo work on “Dazed” and “Dance Night” have only further won over the hearts of house lovers near and far.

