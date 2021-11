The headlines will be that the Florida Panthers’ amazing start was derailed by the Rangers, 4-3, at Madison Square Garden. The Panthers lost their first game of the season and it took 12 games and the New York Rangers to do it. For the Rangers’ players, coach and their fans, it was another close call and blown lead as the Blueshirts took a 4-0 advantage into the third period and barely hung on for the win.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO