CHICAGO (CBS) — A Naperville college is getting national recognition for its service to Latino students. “Excelencia in Education” named North Central College a top winner for their program servicing first generation students. North Central College junior Chris Martinez told CBS 2’s Marissa Parra his parents were “definitely proud” when they found out he was going to college. “My parents immigrated from Mexico,” he said. “They gave me everything that they could, but it’s hard.” Martinez is navigating college as the first one in his family. “I’ve heard Christopher actually explain it as navigating a landscape you’ve never seen before. So Cardinal First tries...

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO