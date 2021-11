But it looks like you might not be. Is someone who's pro Union even though I don't have a union I can join (being a tech worker) I can honestly say this makes me more likely to vote Biden. Even if I'm not a member of a union shop, Union shops raise my wages by raising the floor on wages across the board. I'm smart enough to recognize I have a 40-hour work week instead of a 70 hour week because of the union rep fought for it many many years ago. No matter what you think you as an individual cannot effectively bargain with a mega conglomerate. And I want professional negotiators.

ECONOMY ・ 18 HOURS AGO