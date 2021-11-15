ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Why isn’t this cannabis tolerance break working?

healthing.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-breaks are a great way to reset the body and reawaken those feelings experienced when a person first started using cannabis. For regular weed users, the plant’s effects can change and weaken over time, meaning more and more cannabis is needed to feel the same effects. That may be the time...

www.healthing.ca

Comments / 0

Related
healthing.ca

THC and inflammation: What does the relationship between the two mean for health?

Beyond its reported effectiveness, a main perk is that weed is generally not associated with significant side effects. Cannabis is an anti-inflammatory agent and the plant has long been associated with a variety of benefits related to pain and inflammation. The compound’s effect on inflammation has reportedly helped people manage symptoms of chronic pain, injury recovery and more.
HEALTH
healthing.ca

What is THC-O and is it potentially harmful?

Since the so-called 2018 Farm Bill opened the floodgates for hemp-derived products to hit the open market in most U.S. states, there have been plenty of new cannabis products attracting the attention of weed users. The number of new cannabinoids on the market nowadays can be hard to keep up...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ScienceAlert

The Most Common Pain Relief Drug in The World Induces Risky Behavior, Study Finds

One of the most consumed drugs in the US – and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide – could be doing a lot more than simply taking the edge off your headache, according to scientists. Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol and sold widely under the brand names Tylenol and Panadol, also increases risk-taking, according to a study published in 2020 that measured changes in people's behavior when under the influence of the common over-the-counter medication. "Acetaminophen seems to make people feel less negative emotion when they consider risky activities – they just don't feel as scared," neuroscientist Baldwin Way from The Ohio...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis#Cold Turkey#Medical News#Webmd#U S News
Napa Valley Register

Don't permit retail cannabis sales

Please, everyone, contact the Napa City Council and object to the commercial sales of cannabis. I understand some people use it for medicinal purposes, but the full-blown sale to everybody should be stopped. Pot is not good for our atmosphere, not good for our health and one has to stay away from second-hand smoke and please do not think that marijuana is comparable with a fine wine.
NAPA, CA
cvindependent.com

Cannabis in the CV: The Idea of ‘Cali Sober’—Forgoing Alcohol but Using Cannabis—Works for Many … but Not Everyone

Have you heard the term “Cali sober”? It describes someone who has chosen to eschew alcohol in favor of cannabis as a way to relax, unwind and recreate. Let’s turn to that most modern dictionary resource for an exact definition. According to the Urban Dictionary, “Cali sober is defined as a form of harm reduction that excludes the use of all drugs including alcohol and only utilizes marijuana in moderation.” Some define “Cali sober” as a complete lifestyle, including the incorporation of healing arts like yoga and meditation—and possibly the use of psychedelics. In fact, Demi Lovato wrote a song entitled “California Sober,” the lyrics of which discuss her personal journey of healing and growing—and hint at the use of psychedelics as part of that journey.
DRINKS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nashville News Hub

Woman hospitalized with COVID-19 dies after her husband unsuccessfully sued the hospital to force doctors to treat her with ivermectin

The 47-year-old woman, hospitalized with COVID-19, has died on Friday. According to reports, her husband sued the hospital in October in an attempt to require doctors to administer ivermectin, a drug used to treat conditions caused by parasitic worms. But, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the drug to treat COVID-19, saying it hasn’t proven effective in pre-clinical trials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This On an Avocado, Don't Eat It, Experts Say

There are few better feelings in the kitchen than when you slice an avocado open to find a ripe, green specimen. Conversely, when you cut one open only to discover that the fruit is already past its prime, the disappointment is all too real. But experts say there's an even more important reason not to pick the wrong avocados: when they ultimately go rancid, they can be downright dangerous for your health. Read on to learn how to spot a spoiled avocado to slash your risk of a problem.
FOOD & DRINKS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sentinel

How Ibuprofen Affects Blood Pressure

Ibuprofen is the drug most used all over the world to combat pain and fever due to its analgesic and anti-inflammatory. This will make it a good medicine for our health, but is it also beneficial for people who have high blood pressure ?. Specifically, ibuprofen is a medication that...
HEALTH
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
survivornet.com

Single Mom Of Four Told Her Constant Itching Was Due To Pregnancy Is Battling Lymphoma After Doctors Discover Softball-Sized Tumor

Stephanie Feeney experienced symptoms of lymphoma for months before her diagnosis, including intense itching that doctors initially misdiagnosed as cholestasis, a liver disorder. She was pregnant at the time and delivered her child three weeks early because of the risk the liver condition presents to the fetus. Her itching did...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy