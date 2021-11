Damian Lillard will miss his first game of the 2021-22 season on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets. Apparently, the Portland Trail Blazers star is dealing with abdominal pain. As Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl shared, Lillard has lower abdominal tendinopathy. While no other details were provided regarding his treatment and recovery, it is worth noting that it’s an injury he has been dealing since his Tokyo Olympics stint.

