Beto O'Rourke announces a run for Governor

It took months for him to make a decision. But Beto O'Rourke has finally made one about next year's race for Governor. And he's all in.

The former Texas Congressman, who ran for Senate and lost in 2018, and then ran for President in 2019 before dropping out of the race made his announcement earlier this morning.

Actor Matthew McConaughey is still considering a run for office. And Governor Greg Abbott is being challenged in the Republican primary by Allen West and Don Huffines.

You can see O'Rourke's announcement below.