Beto O'Rourke announces a run for Governor

By Cliff Saunders
 4 days ago

It took months for him to make a decision. But Beto O'Rourke has finally made one about next year's race for Governor. And he's all in.

The former Texas Congressman, who ran for Senate and lost in 2018, and then ran for President in 2019 before dropping out of the race made his announcement earlier this morning.

Actor Matthew McConaughey is still considering a run for office. And Governor Greg Abbott is being challenged in the Republican primary by Allen West and Don Huffines.

You can see O'Rourke's announcement below.

kurv.com

Abbott Files Ethics Complaint Against Beto O’Rourke

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is wasting no time in attacking his new Democratic opponent in next year’s election. On Thursday, the Republican filed an ethics complaint against Beto O’Rourke, claiming his campaign failed to use proper disclaimers on his website. If he broke the rules, the O’Rourke campaign could be fined up to four-thousand dollars.
Dallas News

Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke have contrasting views on Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

The major candidates for Texas governor had sharply different reactions to a Kenosha, Wisconsin jury’s acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse on murder charges. The case involving the 18-year-old vigilante has crystalized the nation’s debate over guns and self-defense. In Texas, Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott hailed the jury’s verdict, while Democratic...
thecentersquare.com

Abbott urges President Biden to withdraw nomination of Omarova

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling on President Joe Biden to “immediately” withdraw a Cornell Law professor as his nominee for Comptroller of the Currency over concerns he has about her policy positions on the banking and oil and gas industries. Saule Omarova testified Thursday before...
Tom Handy

A Federal Judge Won this Battle With Governor Abbott

A federal judge ruled that Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order on public schools requiring masks cannot be enforced. According to the judge, the mask mandate violates a federal mandate and puts students with disabilities at a greater risk of getting COVID-19.
Beaumont Enterprise

Texans don't know Matthew McConaughey's politics. That could help him become governor.

Since teasing a potential run for Texas governor earlier this year, Matthew McConaughey has remained a popular choice, despite not being an actual candidate. And it's easy to see why. The Academy Award winner is handsome and disarming, with a tendency to slip in and out of his native Texas drawl. He has a supermodel wife and beautiful children and lives with his mom. He owns many themed suits, which he often wears while cheering Austin sports teams. He also just seems fun, like the kind of guy who drives an F-350 and enjoys the occasional toke-and-bongo session.
NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

