Rock Music

Listen to Unreleased Kiss Demo ‘Rock ’n’ Rolls Royce’

By Martin Kielty
 4 days ago
Check out a demo of an unused Kiss song, “Rock ’n’ Rolls Royce,” which Gene Simmons prepared ahead of recording Destroyer. It’s one of a number of rare tracks included in an upcoming extended anniversary version of the 1976 LP, due on Friday. The set also contains other alternate mixes and...

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

