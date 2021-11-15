ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne man hurt in fiery crash on I-69

By ADAMS NEWS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEKALB CO. Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in DeKalb County say that a Fort Wayne man was hurt but is expected to survive a fiery crash on I-69 Monday morning. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s...

Kevin Clay
4d ago

my little Toyota Carolla did the same thing this morning at 5:15 a.m. I was doimg 75 when I went over the overpass and my vehicle was almost sideways both directions. I am very fortunate that I was able to regain control. I hope he will be okay.

