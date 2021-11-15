ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zenna Consulting Group Signs Strategic Partnership With LocalFactor To Create An Integrated Organic And Paid Growth Solution

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZenna Consulting Group, Inc. (ZCG) a leading global organic growth consultancy serving both the B2B and B2C sector in strategic search-based growth and audience development is announcing the start of a strategic partnership with LocalFactor, a hyper-growth performance adtech startup that serves brands across CTV, DOOH, Audio, OLV, Display, Native, Search,...

