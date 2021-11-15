Zenna Consulting Group Signs Strategic Partnership With LocalFactor To Create An Integrated Organic And Paid Growth Solution

Databricks Partner Connect makes it easy for customers to discover and connect popular data, analytics, and AI tools to their lakehouse. Databricks, the Data and AI company and pioneer of the data lakehouse architecture, announced Databricks Partner Connect, a one-stop portal for customers to quickly discover a broad set of validated data, analytics, and AI tools and easily integrate them with their Databricks lakehouse across multiple cloud providers. Integrations with Databricks partners Fivetran, Labelbox, Microsoft Power BI, Prophecy, Rivery, and Tableau are initially available to customers, with Airbyte, Blitzz, dbt Labs, and many more to come in the months ahead.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 17 HOURS AGO