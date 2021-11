Steve Belichick was excited at the idea of moving to Baltimore. His father, Bill Belichick, his dad was set to be the first coach of the Baltimore Ravens when the Cleveland Browns relocated there for the 1996 season. For Steve Belichick, who was about to turn 10, that meant moving close to his grandparents in Annapolis. It also meant getting away from a Cleveland fan base that wasn’t fond of his dad and was furious at the franchise for abandoning the city.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO