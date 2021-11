Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update finally added the long-awaited feature to the life simulation game, which is Brewster and his cafe The Roost. You and both your virtual and real-life friends can flock around the new wing of the Museum to sit back, relax, and enjoy a cup of coffee. However, as with other facilities in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0, you will need to unlock the cafe first before you can visit it. Here’s how you can open your very own cafe.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO