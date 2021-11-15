ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Governor & EBR mayor-president to attend infrastructure bill signing at White House

By AE Stevenson
wbrz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill signing will be well represented today by Louisiana elected officials that include Governor John Bel...

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis threatens to overtake Joe Biden in Presidential prediction market

The Governor overtook Vice President Kamala Harris in October. Prediction markets are showing momentum for “America’s Governor” in becoming the American President. Action on the PredictIt platform shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis nearing President Joe Biden in the estimation of its investors, after having overtaken beleaguered Vice President Kamala Harris weeks ago.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGN Radio

Texas governor to Biden: Talk border security with Mexico’s leader during White House summit

exas Gov. Greg Abbott sent President Joe Biden a letter demanding U.S. officials shore up security on the Texas/Mexico border and to ask Mexico's president during Thursday's North American Leaders' Summit to remove federal forces from U.S. businesses south of the border. Immigration is slated to be among topics discussed. Other topics include: climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, and economic growth among the three nations, the first summit held since 2016.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
thecut.com

Say Hello to President Kamala Harris

I suppose it’s fitting that this is the way America got its first woman president — not with an election, but with an ass exam. Today, Joe Biden had a routine colonoscopy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and needed to undergo anesthesia. So while he was sleeping with a tube up his butt, the power of the presidency was temporarily transferred to Vice-President Kamala Harris. Countries like New Zealand, Germany, Finland, Costa Rica, Thailand, and Denmark have all had female leaders at least once for quite some time now. But hell, yeah, madam (acting) president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Sharon Weston Broome
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Ebr#Governor Ebr#East Baton Rouge
mediaite.com

GOP Congressman Mocked After Taking Credit for Infrastructure Bill … He Just Voted Against and Bashed as ‘Reckless’

A Republican congressman who voted against the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill President Joe Biden just signed into law is singing a different tune about it now that his district has the chance to reap the benefits. Earlier in the month, Representative Gary Palmer (AL) released a statement calling the infrastructure...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
thecentersquare.com

Abbott urges President Biden to withdraw nomination of Omarova

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling on President Joe Biden to “immediately” withdraw a Cornell Law professor as his nominee for Comptroller of the Currency over concerns he has about her policy positions on the banking and oil and gas industries. Saule Omarova testified Thursday before...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy