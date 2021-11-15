ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox at 20: our favorite memories, games and moments

By TechRadar Team
TechRadar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox is celebrating its 20th anniversary - where did the time go? It feels like only yesterday that the chunky home console caught our attention, offering an edgy alternative to PlayStation and a new gaming mascot in the form of the mysterious Master Chief. But, alas, it has been...

trueachievements.com

20 moments that defined Xbox: #7 — The New Xbox Experience

Yesterday's grim reminder of the less-than-ideal Xbox 360 failure rates might have been a bit heavy (although it was certainly a necessary inclusion), so let's lighten things up a little with something more positive and playful, shall we? At its E3 2008 press conference, Microsoft revealed that it had big plans up its sleeve for a mid-generation refresh of the Xbox 360 user interface. People liked the original 'blades' dashboard well enough, but as the functionality of both the console itself and Xbox Live as a service grew, there was room for improvement in the interface to bring it more in line with Microsoft's vision for a connected future for gaming. That, and Nintendo's Wii had overcome its nonsensical name and proven ridiculously popular, and as Microsoft was preparing to have its own attempt at motion control a couple of years down the line (any guesses where we might be going tomorrow?), there were a few ideas that it could borrow early to make that transition slightly smoother. Dubbed the New Xbox Experience, this console update would be a pretty radical shake-up of the simple but effective system we had at the time, introducing plenty of new features that Microsoft hoped would make the mere act of booting up a 360 exciting again. Apologies in advance for the potato quality of the video below, but it was the best one I could find that showed the E3 NXE reveal in full.
purexbox.com

Xbox 20th Anniversary: The Best Xbox Launch Games

20 years. It’s been 20 long years of Xbox. Not all of it has been good - in fact, there are some periods we’d love to forget (the early Xbox One days come to mind). But for the most part, we've had an absolute blast over the past two decades.
stevivor.com

70 new Xbox, Xbox 360 games backwards compatible on Xbox Series

70 new titles including the Max Payne series have been added to Xbox Series backwards compatibility on Xbox One and Xbox Series S & X consoles, Microsoft today confirmed. Of that new list, more than 30 titles will offer up additional functionality like FPS Boost, Microsoft’s Peggy Lo today disclosed during the 20th anniversary Xbox and Halo livestream.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds Two of Xbox 360's Best Games

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has two new games, both of which are some of Xbox 360's best games. Unfortunately, if you're just a plain ol' Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you're out of luck. The two new additions, which come courtesy of EA Play and the Cloud, are only for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which not only comes with a subscription to Xbox Live Gold, but the aforementioned EA Play.
techraptor.net

Xbox Cloud Gaming Available Now on Xbox Consoles

Xbox Cloud Gaming is available now on in beta form the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, letting players try out games without having to download them. Previously, Xbox Cloud Gaming has been made available for internet browsers, iOS, and Android over the past year or so. It's interesting that...
gamingbolt.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming Launches on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

Microsoft has smartly sidestepped a lot of the problems that Google ran into where cloud gaming is concerned, because unlike Stadia, they’re not putting all their eggs in one basket. Even so, Xbox Cloud Gaming (or xCloud, as many still like to call it) is something that the company has been investing in heavily, and clearly, they intend to keep expanding it and bringing the streaming service to more people.
PC Gamer

Save $40 on our favorite gaming keyboard right now

Our favorite gaming keyboard is $40 off on Amazon in advance of Black Friday. The Corsair K100 offers a variety of custom RGB settings, macro key uses, and an overall solid build. The only thing we could knock it for was the price. Now, that's not a problem. At $40...
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Windjammers 2 Is Coming to Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass

We are super excited to announce that Windjammers 2 will be coming to Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass (PC and Xbox)! Being the ultimate arcade experience, Windjammers 2 is best enjoyed with friends and we’re proud to bring it to the whole Xbox community. On top of that, we’re also making the online cross platform between Xbox and Steam and Game Pass PC users! The more, the merrier.
Paste Magazine

The Best Games on the Original Xbox

Monday marked the 20th anniversary of the original Xbox, a game system that birthed many game systems, a brand that rivals PlayStation while mostly letting Nintendo do their own thing. In reality, all three major console developers have their own marketing and development strategies, and pros and cons for consumers, but today we’re just here to talk about one of them: Xbox.
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Best early discounts on chairs, PCs, headsets, Xbox and more

We’re into the second half of November now and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s literally staring us in the face. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowBecause there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides on televisions, tech, and,...
TechRadar

Save on these Nintendo Switch titles in Amazon's early Black Friday game deals

We're getting closer to the biggest sales day of the year, and Amazon UK has already begun to drop some early Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals online. That's right, with Black Friday 2021 just one week away – it arrives on Friday, November 26 – we're seeing plenty of discounts across the board. That includes deals for titles that are available on Nintendo's hybrid console, including Immortals Fenyx Rising and Just Dance 2021. The deals below are at Amazon UK - if you're not in the UK, scroll to the bottom of this article to see Nintendo Switch deals in your region.
TechRadar

Early Black Friday PS4 game deals: save on Far Cry 6, Ghost of Tsushima and more

Looking to pick up some great Black Friday PS4 game deals? Then you're in luck, as Amazon has dropped a bunch of early Black Friday deals, ahead of the big day on November 26. That's right, right now you can pick up discounts on the likes of Far Cry 6, Riders Republic and even Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut. What's more, if you own a PS5, most of these games will be playable on your new console thanks to backwards compatibility.
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for an entire year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
realsport101.com

Our Xbox Games with Gold December 2021 Predictions

Xbox's Games with Gold service has been a little mediocre in comparison to PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass. That being said, they normally give some pretty decent games. Here are our Xbox Games with Gold December 2021 predictions. Games With Gold December 2021 announcement date. Generally, we expect the...
TechRadar

Rockstar apologizes for botched GTA trilogy and makes old versions available

Rockstar Games has officially apologized for the sorry state of its Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition and made older versions of the game available again. The company posted a statement on its site on November 19 to "provide an update regarding the unexpected technical issues that came to light as part of the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition."
