Xbox at 20: our favorite memories, games and moments

Yesterday's grim reminder of the less-than-ideal Xbox 360 failure rates might have been a bit heavy (although it was certainly a necessary inclusion), so let's lighten things up a little with something more positive and playful, shall we? At its E3 2008 press conference, Microsoft revealed that it had big plans up its sleeve for a mid-generation refresh of the Xbox 360 user interface. People liked the original 'blades' dashboard well enough, but as the functionality of both the console itself and Xbox Live as a service grew, there was room for improvement in the interface to bring it more in line with Microsoft's vision for a connected future for gaming. That, and Nintendo's Wii had overcome its nonsensical name and proven ridiculously popular, and as Microsoft was preparing to have its own attempt at motion control a couple of years down the line (any guesses where we might be going tomorrow?), there were a few ideas that it could borrow early to make that transition slightly smoother. Dubbed the New Xbox Experience, this console update would be a pretty radical shake-up of the simple but effective system we had at the time, introducing plenty of new features that Microsoft hoped would make the mere act of booting up a 360 exciting again. Apologies in advance for the potato quality of the video below, but it was the best one I could find that showed the E3 NXE reveal in full.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO