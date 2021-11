Many of you have cleaned up your gardens in preparation for the winter when general gardening chores can be put to bed and now you can enjoy a less hectic pace, maybe just drooling over gardening catalogs. I’m different. I don’t clean up my yard of leaves or prune back my perennials until spring. Some of my garden plants provide winter interest. But there is still one chore left if you want some early season color in your yard next year. This is the fall planting of spring flowering bulbs. I wrote about bulbs last year but it bears repeating because of the beauty their flowers bring to our spring gardens.

