Moscow Man Killed in Head-on Crash with Truck Near New Meadows
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 22-year-old man died in a head-on crash with a semi-truck Sunday evening near New Meadows. According to Idaho State Police,...newsradio1310.com
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 22-year-old man died in a head-on crash with a semi-truck Sunday evening near New Meadows. According to Idaho State Police,...newsradio1310.com
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0