Idaho State

Moscow Man Killed in Head-on Crash with Truck Near New Meadows

By Benito Baeza
 5 days ago
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 22-year-old man died in a head-on crash with a semi-truck Sunday evening near New Meadows. According to Idaho State Police,...

Buhl Man Killed in Early Morning Crash Near Bliss

BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 24-year-old Buhl man was killed in a crash on the Bliss Grade early Friday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the young man was a passenger in a Mazda pickup headed down the grade at 1 a.m. when the driver, 23, struck the guardrail, crossed the road and hit an embankment, rolling the pickup. ISP said alcohol could be a factor in the crash.
IDAHO STATE
Two Ejected From SUV During Pursuit Near Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were hospitalized after being thrown from their SUV when it rolled during a pursuit Thursday night west of Pocatello. According to Idaho State Police, a 53-year-old Pocatello man and a 25-year-old female were ejected from a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe on Interstate 86 at around 8:27 p.m. The man had been driving the SUV when he attempted to go through the median and rolled. A Fort Hall Fish and Game Officer had been pursuing the SUV. The crash is under investigation by ISP.
IDAHO STATE
Dairy Truck Tips Near Idaho Falls, Driver Hospitalized

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A commercial truck hauling dairy products crashed onto its side Thursday near Idaho Falls sending the driver to the hospital. According to Idaho State Police, the 45-year-old driver from Manhattan, Montana was taken to a nearby hospital a little after 12 p.m. when he went off the shoulder on Interstate 15 and tipped onto its side. The refrigerated truck had been hauling dairy products which were salvaged and donated to area food banks. The crash blocked the roadway for several hours.
IDAHO STATE
No Injuries after Tow Truck Crash on I-84 in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-No one was injured when a tow truck hauling a cement truck crashed into the median barrier Tuesday evening on the interstate in Nampa. According to Idaho State Police, the 41-year-old tow truck driver was not hurt in the crash on Interstate 84 at around 7:25 p.m. at the Garrity exit.
IDAHO STATE
Mexican National Living in Jerome Sentenced on Drug Distribution Charges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 32-year-old Mexican man was sentenced to a little less than seven years to federal prison on drug distribution charges. According to acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Luis Leyva Verduzco was sentenced to six years and eight months to prison on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. In 2020 Magic Valley law enforcement learned Verduzco, who lived in Jerome, had been dealing methamphetamine throughout the valley. In March of this year, officers watched him go to and from a milk house in Gooding County. Law enforcement searched the milk house and found 2.88 pounds of methamphetamine and 46.64 grams of fentanyl hidden in a cabinet drawer. Verduzco will likely be deported to Mexico once his sentence is complete. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Gooding Prosecutor's Office and Idaho State Police were involved in the investigation along with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
JEROME, ID
Young Boise Woman Killed in Meridian Crash

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities in Meridian are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 21-year-old woman Saturday afternoon. The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified the victim as 21-year-old Kess Boesch who was a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved. The corner said the investigation is being handled by the Meridian and Boise police departments. The crash happened at 5:45 p.m. at the corner of Eagle Road and Baldcypress St. The coroner said Boesch was wearing a seat belt. This is the sixth fatality to be reported this past weekend. Idaho State Police responded to five other fatal crashes across the state between Saturday and Sunday.
MERIDIAN, ID
Boise Woman Facing Kidnapping Charges, Accused of Taking Burley Granddaughter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old Boise woman is facing charges of felony Kidnapping following an AMBER Alert issued earlier this week for a Burley child. The Elko Police Department said Elizabeth Rose Crofts was booked into the Elko County Jail Tuesday evening on an Idaho warrant when officers were able to locate her following an AMBER Alert issued by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office for her four-year-old grandchild.
BURLEY, ID
Two Adults Killed in Rollover Near Downey, Juvenile Hospitalized

DOWNEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An early Sunday rollover crash near Downey killed two people and sent another to the hospital. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded to the crash at around 2:12 a.m. on Interstate 15 for a 2015 Chevrolet pickup that rolled and ejected two men. The two, 32 and 36, both from Idaho Falls died at the scene, neither of them had a seat belt on. A juvenile passenger was taken to an area hospital. ISP said the driver had gone off the roadway and struck a guardrail before the pickup rolled.
IDAHO STATE
Nampa Man Killed when Wheel Hits His Car on Interstate 84

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 59-year-old man was killed when a wheel came off another vehicle and struck his car Saturday night on the interstate in Nampa. The man from Nampa was driving a 2017 Subaru Forester westbound on Interstate 84 at around 9:50 p.m. when a wheel from a Dodge pickup traveling eastbound broke free and crossed the median, striking the Subaru which then hit a barrier. ISP said the man, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, the juvenile driver of the pickup was not injured. The crash blocked the roadway for about three hours.
NAMPA, ID
Nearly Two Dozen Sheep Killed by Car South of Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hailey woman was not injured Monday when a large band of sheep ran out onto a road south of Bellevue where nearly two dozen animals were killed. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the 33-year-old driver of an Audi Q7 was headed south on Gannett Road at around 7:23 p.m. near Kingsbury Lane when a large group of sheep ran onto the roadway. The driver was not able to stop in time and hit the sheep significantly damaging her car. Deputies found 23 sheep belonging to the Flat Top Sheep Company were killed in the collision, their value was not known.
BELLEVUE, ID
Missing: Southeast Idaho Teen Reported Oct 29

An Idaho Falls teenager has been reported missing. The last date of contact is listed as October 29, 2021, according to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Have you seen Skye Duane Waters? Waters, 16, last had contact with family two weeks ago, according to the IMPC. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, and stands 5'5", weighing 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat and coat, with blue jeans and black shoes.
IDAHO STATE
Turn Bay to be Added to Idaho 75 at Ohio Gulch North Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Work is set to start at an intersection north of Hailey as part of a larger project on Idaho Highway 75. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced construction will start the week of November 15, at the Ohio Gulch Road to make turning and entering easier for drivers. ITD crews will construct a right turn bay for northbound traffic on the highway while also putting in an acceleration lane for drivers getting onto the highway. Ohio Gulch road leads to several neighborhoods, recreation sites, and a garbage transfer station. According to officials, the project should be completed before Thanksgiving if the weather doesn't delay work. Traffic heading north will be reduced down to one lane while work is being done. People will need to slow down and watch for workers and equipment. The work is part of a larger project set to start next spring to rehabilitate nearly six miles or roadway between McKercher Boulevard and East Fork Road.
IDAHO STATE
