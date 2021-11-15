ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harding, MN

SCSU Huskies Dominate Harding in GAC Crossover

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was as offensively dominant as it gets for this Huskies team as they wrap up the GAC/NSIC Crossover Challenge weekend with a 102-72 win over Harding University. Huskies came into Halenbeck red hot after an impressive showing against Ouachita Baptist University Friday winning 84-71 in the first game of two...

