How the pandemic has forced a new generation of latchkey kids

By Kait Hanson
TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new generation of kids who are home alone and serving as their own caretakers has arrived. They are the newest "latchkey kids," a term first introduced in the 1980s when working moms became the new normal. By 2011, thanks to an increase in after school care programs, the...

Minneapolis Star Tribune

A shot toward normalcy for kids of the COVID generation

I drove through the night rain, my 8-year-old son in the back seat, guided by the hope that this one small mission would help put COVID-19 behind us. When we arrived at the Mall of America for a state vaccination clinic last week, it dawned on me that my kid hadn't set foot in a shopping mall since the pandemic began. We found our way to a line filled with other masked families and were directed to a festive booth with a mermaid balloon. My kid scrunched up his sleeve and looked the other way as the nurse pricked him in the arm. Later he posed for my phone camera, flaunting his Band-Aid and bicep like Rosie the Riveter as if to proclaim, "We can do it!"
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Psychiatric Times

Teens in America: How the COVID-19 Pandemic is Shaping the Next Generation

The pandemic has exposed many teens to trauma and tested their fragile resilience. What can you, as a clinician, do to help?. While teenagers have been largely spared the ravages of COVID-19, the full picture of their experience is just beginning to emerge. The pandemic has exposed many teens to trauma and tested their fragile resilience. The school closures, canceled proms, and separation from friends seemed a small price to pay to save the lives of thousands. But in exchange, the 14- to 18-year-olds who represent the younger side of Generation Z were robbed of the capstone of their formative years. It created an atmosphere of uncertainty and anxiety among some teens, about both the future and their place in it.
KIDS
Parents Magazine

I'm My Parents' Retirement Plan: How the 'Sandwich Generation' is Providing Financial Support for Their Kids AND Parents

As the eldest daughter of immigrant parents, I knew from a young age that I would be partly responsible for caring for my parents, financially, in retirement. My parents worked two jobs each to provide for their children, and their money was spent on survival. Because of this, my parents have very little in savings set aside for their own futures.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Help Your Kids Cope With Pandemic Stress, When You’re Just Trying to Keep It Together

Molly Rae Bock remembers the exact moment it really hit her that she and her then-2-year-old son, Ollie, were alone and without support in the midst of an uncertain pandemic. She had thought she was in a good place as a single mom with two jobs and Ollie in full-time daycare. When the pandemic hit, like many, she was sure it would be over within a month. Instead, the pandemic made it so Bock was unable to continue her work as a nanny. Both jobs offered to pay her for varied lengths of time, until one family eventually moved out of state, closing her employment after severance pay.
KIDS
WRAL

How Band Together has used technology to fundraise during the pandemic

This article was written for our sponsor, United Way of the Greater Triangle. Music brings people together — in fact, research can prove it. A study from University of California, Berkeley found that listening to and singing music with other people has been shown to impact neuro-chemicals in the brain and may release a potent amount of endorphins.
CHARITIES
TODAY.com

Divorced parents are going to court over COVID-19 vaccines for their children

For many separated or divorced parents, the COVID-19 vaccine for children isn't a relief, but rather another source of co-parenting contention. That's certainly the case for Jillian, a 32-year-old mom of three living in Washington State. She's eager to get her children protected against a virus that has claimed over 750,000 American lives, and cheered when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the two-shot Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use for kids ages 5 through 11 on Oct. 29.
KIDS
wxxinews.org

Connections: How has the pandemic affected the nursing profession?

WXXI's Beth Adams recently reported on how the pandemic has affected the nursing profession. A national nursing shortage has impacted the number of patients that can be admitted to hospitals, wait times in emergency departments, and more. Despite that, the pandemic has inspired the next generation of nurses. The University of Rochester of School of Nursing is expanding and enrollment is up.
ROCHESTER, NY
vpr.org

Kids Feel Pandemic Stress Too. Here's How To Help Them Thrive

As the pandemic continues, children are still mostly at home. Summer activities are canceled or up in the air, and many children are suffering confusion and stress. Parents may be stressed themselves, but there are ways to help kids feel better.
KIDS
milwaukeeindependent.com

COVID in Dog Years: How emotional responses to the pandemic has altered our perception of time

The COVID-19 pandemic, now in its 19th month, has meant different things to different people. For some, it has meant stress over new school and work regimes, or anxiety over the prospect of catching COVID-19 and dealing with the aftereffects of an infection. But for others, it has created space and freedom to pursue new passions or make decisions that had been put off.
MENTAL HEALTH
News 12

The New Normal: How has the opioid crisis worsened during the pandemic?

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Michael Dowling, CEO of Northwell Health, and Jeffrey L. Reynolds, the president and CEO of FCA, to discuss the opioid crisis in the communities during the pandemic. We know opioids impact every corner of this country. Last year, a record number of Americans...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS

