The Snapchat Snap Map is getting some new features. Two new layers, Memories and Explore, will make it easier to find your old content as well as explore that of others. Popular photo and video sharing app Snapchat is improving the way its Snap Map feature works, adding two new layers to the mix. Those layers are designed to make it easier to both relive old memories and discover those shared by others.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO