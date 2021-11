The worm has not in fact turned, not yet at least. It still sits there in the dirt with its wet, eyeless stare, a weird, Elizabethan era metaphor recently reheated to characterize this young Spurs team’s struggles to grind out wins in the clutch. A rock is probably going to break if pounded upon enough with the right tool — but a worm? It answers to no one but itself and God.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO