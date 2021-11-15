ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Raiders Aren't Coming Out of This Slump

By Justin Cooper
Fox Sports Radio
Fox Sports Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After starting the season at 3-0, the Las Vegas Raiders have lost 4 of their last 6 games including 2 in a row...

foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 8

it's just me yall
4d ago

the raiders went woke..go woke = Go broke..should have NEVER FIRED GRUDEN!!!! That is why the Raiders will NEVER be relevant!!

Reply
3
Related
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

Shortly after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a notable change to their quarterback room. They released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman, a former fifth-round pick from Pitt, began his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie season, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.
NFL
The Spun

The Raiders Have Re-Signed A Notable Quarterback

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a plethora of roster moves in preparation for their showdown with the New York Giants. For starters, the Raiders signed free agent linebacker Marquel Lee to their main roster. They also released offensive tackle Dan Skipper from the practice squad. With some available...
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders release WR Willie Snead after he asks to be cut

The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a tumultuous season that included the shocking resignation of head coach Jon Gruden but nevertheless managed to enter the bye winners of two consecutive games and at 5-2 on the campaign. Even still, one individual used the off week as an opportunity to embrace...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Ben Maller
raidersbeat.com

Raiders Have Already Begun Removing References to Henry Ruggs at Allegiant Stadium

It’s only been a matter of hours since the news of Henry Ruggs’ devastating car accident, but with the presumption that Ruggs was driving impaired, the Raiders have wasted little time in their response. The team issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon and they have already removed many references to...
NFL
ClutchPoints

John Madden’s net worth in 2021

John Madden is a Super Bowl-winning hall of fame coach. He was also a well-renowned broadcaster for NFL telecasts until the end of the 2008 season. In this article, we will dive into John Madden’s net worth in 2021. John Madden’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $200 Million. Celebrity Net...
DALY CITY, CA
Denver Post

With his players, Broncos coach Vic Fangio addresses fatal car crash caused by former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III

Broncos coach Vic Fangio addressed his team before practice Thursday to talk about the car crash involving former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III. Ruggs, the Raiders’ first-round pick in 2020, was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level of twice Nevada’s legal limit His Corvette slammed into the rear of a car that caught fire at impact, killing a 23-year old woman and her dog.
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

After a disappointing performance on offense this past Sunday, the Carolina Panthers have decided to add some depth to their receiving corps. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Panthers signed veteran wide receiver Willie Snead to their practice squad on Wednesday. The 29-year-old was released by the Las Vegas Raiders yesterday afternoon but has quickly landed back on his feet.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Lord Of Raider Nation
raidersbeat.com

Raiders Owner Mark Davis Has Four Huge Decisions Looming

It has been a disastrous two months for the Raiders, but the challenges for owner Mark Davis have just begun. Davis will essentially spend the next two months making more football decisions than some NFL are forced to make in a decade. Here are the potential jobs at stake in...
NFL
northernstar.info

Raiders in need of new leadership

The Las Vegas Raiders have had numerous issues off the field this season, and things seem to continue spiraling. The Raiders recently released cornerback Damon Arnette after he posted a viral video with a gun threatening to take someone’s life. Arnette was the 19th overall pick in the 2020 NFL...
NFL
raidersbeat.com

Sounds Like the Von Miller Trade Might Have Cost the Raiders a Chance at Fletcher Cox

Leave it to the Broncos to screw up a trade for the Raiders. Actually, the Rams might be more to blame. It has been well-documented that the Raiders were trying to trade the Eagles for defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, but it sounds like the reason the trade fell through was because his price jumped up after the Von Miller trade.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper Makes His Opinion On Raiders Very Clear

On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in a highly-anticipated contest between Super Bowl contenders. While that contest is the main attraction, the Cowboys follow that game up with another AFC West opponent. Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper was asked about the team’s looming matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders next Thursday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Raiders don’t blame loss on Henry Ruggs III’s absence

The Raiders’ 23-16 loss to the New York Giants didn’t have anything to do with the turmoil dropped on the team by wide receiver Henry Ruggs III’s arrest last week, Las Vegas’ coach and quarterback said after their defeat on Sunday. “We didn’t see there being any issues with their...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Raiders Make Four Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced a series of roster moves on Wednesday. Raiders designated S Roderic Teamer to return from injured reserve. Raiders signed LB Patrick Onwuasor to their active roster. Raiders placed S Tyree Gillespie on injured reserve. Raiders signed DL P.J. Johnson to their practice squad. Here’s the...
NFL
FanSided

New England Patriots rise an indictment on the Raiders organization

While the Las Vegas Raiders struggle to stay in the AFC Playoff hunt, the New England Patriots look like a team to beat once more. The New England Patriots have been the team to beat in the AFC for so long, and after one bad year, are back in the mix for a playoff berth. Unlike the Las Vegas Raiders, they are a franchise that is trending in the right direction, and one who could come out of nowhere to catch the Buffalo Bills and win the AFC East.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Raiders Worked Out Five Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders hosted five players for workouts on Tuesday including veteran WR Marqise Lee. Lee, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,174,016 contract before agreeing to a four-year, $38 million contract with $18 million guaranteed.
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Players Who Should Call It Quits After the 2021 Season

Some NFL players fail to realize when it's best to leave the game for good. Their physical skills fade before the passion to compete every week. A player's lack of production and recurring injuries provide the telling signs, though. Based on those factors, we can see the steady decline of star players who have fallen off from their All-Pro and Pro Bowl years.
NFL
FanSided

What did the Raiders player throw off the field on SNF?

During the second quarter of Sunday Night Football, Raiders defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson stopped play to throw something off the field. NFL fans were hyped for the Las Vegas Raiders to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The silver and black, overall, have been playing great football all year, leading them to the top of the AFC West. But the Chiefs were looking to try and keep rebounding after an inauspicious start to the year.
NFL
FanSided

Raiders lineman finds scissors in the middle of field vs. Chiefs

We’re not exactly sure what was going on in the middle of the second quarter between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders. In the midst of a tie game of seven points apiece, the two teams lined up against each other and before the Chiefs could snap the ball, a Raiders defensive player held things up for a few seconds to identify something unknown on the field.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bizarre object found on field during Raiders-Chiefs game

Strange things are happening with the Las Vegas Raiders’ playing surface during Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Just before a play in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, Raiders defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson seemingly jumped into the neutral zone before the Chiefs snapped the ball. However, he had good reason — NBC cameras caught him holding up what appeared to be a metal object he’d spotted on the turf.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy