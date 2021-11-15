The Raiders Aren't Coming Out of This Slump

While the Las Vegas Raiders struggle to stay in the AFC Playoff hunt, the New England Patriots look like a team to beat once more. The New England Patriots have been the team to beat in the AFC for so long, and after one bad year, are back in the mix for a playoff berth. Unlike the Las Vegas Raiders, they are a franchise that is trending in the right direction, and one who could come out of nowhere to catch the Buffalo Bills and win the AFC East.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO