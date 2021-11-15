ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

I lost my work at 64 and became a low-paid delivery driver. It made me realize our unrealistic expectations are why we call it a supply chain 'crisis.'

By Richard Tierney
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eyGea_0cx7l9Ux00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PHuTh_0cx7l9Ux00
Richard Tierney working as a delivery driver.

Courtesy of Richard Tierney

  • Richard Tierney, 66, lost all his work in events when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year.
  • Needing money, he became a low-paid supermarket delivery driver.
  • This is what he learned about the supply-chain crisis that developed during the pandemic.

When the UK entered its first COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020, all my work creating content for events and coaching speakers stopped overnight.

I needed to replace the cash flow, and I wanted to do something. I was also feeling antibody-charged, having contracted COVID-19 early on.

I had experience driving vans from my early work in events, traveling around the country setting up and dismantling equipment.

Supermarkets were also desperate, having radically increased their online offering. I applied and had to prove I could drive through small towns and through rural villages with a 15-minute van driving test.

Ten days after applying, I became a poorly paid delivery driver for UK supermarket chain Tesco in the Cotswolds, in the west of England.

It was the first time since the 1970s I'd worked as anything but a self-employed events producer.

I enjoyed the exercise and felt I was doing something useful. The gratitude from housebound customers was palpable. I was surprised to get cash tips. I'd never thought to tip for a supermarket delivery.

I had applied to other companies, but the supermarkets seemed the best bet. We had fewer drops, though the loads were bigger.

I was contracted for five four-hour shifts a week, but demand was so high I was constantly asked to work extra. In a typical week I would usually work eight or 10. A four-hour shift took me, in reality, about 5 1/2 hours.

I was surprised how small the "warehouse" area at the back of the supermarket was. A big supermarket took a delivery every 30 minutes.

Drivers like me loaded up our small vans, carrying crates of groceries to the homes of the store's online customers.

Every time I returned, the contents of the warehouse were different — moved onto the shop floor by an army of stackers and pickers paid even less than the 10 pounds (about $13.37) per hour I was earning. The store has no control over what arrives. Inventory is sent based on recent sales.

With offices and restaurants shut, more calories were now being bought in supermarkets. The supply chain responded very quickly; equilibrium was restored after a few weeks of shortages.

We all learned to be a bit more grateful. The sheer amount of stuff moving through each shop is enormous. During lockdown it became breathtaking. Home delivery's share of the overall business almost doubled.

I measured each shift by the number of drops to each customer. Between 12 and 18 was normal in a four-hour shift. The more experienced drivers told me to measure by weight, a much better metric as each load had to be lifted twice, once into the van at the beginning, once more to the customers' homes.

The sheer weight I had to shift took its toll on my body.

Frequently I would be delivering and one of our competitors' vans would be in the same street. We became friendly, even helping each other out a couple of times.

One day, late in 2020, I saw the warehouse was half filled with toilet paper. When I returned it was still there. This was unusual. The store manager later told me there had been a rumor of another toilet paper shortage, like the one that gripped Britain early in the first lockdown earlier that year.

This time, management's solution was to ensure the aisle was rammed with toilet paper at all times. Customers didn't see a shortage so didn't panic-buy. It's easy to find some empty shelves near closing time. The big restock would happen overnight.

After lockdown, I delivered to one woman who was still isolating as she was vulnerable. She was delighted to have a conversation with me, even while social distancing. I was the first person she'd seen in two weeks, and she had not been outside her house for 18 months.

I started to tell her about the products that were out of stock and had to be substituted, and she replied with such joy: "I don't care. I can't remember what I ordered anyway, and I'll cook whatever you've given me."

Eventually, virtual events restarted and my normal career was able to resume, meaning I could leave deliveries behind. It was strange returning to much-better-paid work online for a couple of hours in the day, then driving for minimum wage in the evening.

I had typically earned 800 pounds (about $1,071) per month driving and 200 pounds (about $267) per hour from returning to my "real" job.  The crossover period didn't last long.

It seemed anyone with a hobby horse has claimed the supply-chain crisis was caused by the thing they were upset about. In the UK it was blamed on Brexit; the pandemic was certainly a factor; the unions were blamed, as license applications for truck drivers were apparently held up by a dispute. Everyone feels free to blame the government, though I'm unsure what they could have done.

The supply chain is adapting, as it always has. The pandemic accelerated the shift to online shopping that was already in progress. Some things are taking longer to clear, but clear they will. Our obsession with an enormous variety that is always available has grown.

We demand more and more availability when we really just want something to eat.

The crisis isn't with our supply chain; it's to do with the expectation of extremely fast delivery it's given us.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 12

ch
4d ago

Basic Economic Reality....Higher wages =higher prices. The result is that the least essential workers are simply replaced by either technology or increased employee efficiency, or bot. So higher wages also mean less employment among the least desirable employees. Employees that are not wanted by employers are surplus labor, useless people and a drain on the entire economic system. Biden's economic policies are creating huge numbers of the unwanted, and Biden's virus combined with forced starvation due to biden's policy and a lack of fuel to keep warm will kill many of these surplus people. In other words, biden's policies are killing people. He is living up to his commitments to the UN, which apparently are more important to him then his commitments to Americans.This fiscal in your Econ 101 textbook folks.

Reply(6)
3
Related
Business Insider

The cost of electronics, clothes, and furniture is set to jump more than 10% next year because of the supply chain squeeze, UN report says

Electronics, clothes, furniture could soar in price next year because of the supply chain crisis. Rising freight costs are putting pressure on businesses to raise prices. Some firms are spending up to ten times more than before the pandemic to ship items by sea. Electronics, clothes, and furniture could jump...
ELECTRONICS
gatech.edu

Supply Chain Crisis Persists as Holiday Season Approaches

Since the start of the pandemic, consumers and retailers have faced global shortages in nearly all categories of goods, from toilet paper to computer chips. While we are over 18 months removed from the onset of pandemic-induced irregularity, the effects on the supply chain have not worn off, causing logistical stress across the globe.
INDUSTRY
morningbrew.com

Supply chain crisis shows signs of gradually easing

Slowly but surely, the supply chain bottlenecks that have plagued the global economy for over a year appear to be easing—or at least have been circumvented. The country’s largest retailers all said in unison this week that supply chain snags won’t play the role of the Grinch this holiday shopping season.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Delivery#Hobby Horse#Truck Drivers#Restaurants#Tesco
The Independent

Ryanair passenger forced to spend night at airport in thunderstorm for not having Covid test she did not need

Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CU Boulder News & Events

Shortages and empty shelves: How the supply chain became so fractured

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues have rattled consumers and the businesses they frequent. From Clorox wipes to semiconductors to computer chips, inventory of many products at big box stores, dealerships and even grocers is low or out of stock. The problem is creating growing concern as the U.S. inches toward Black Friday and the holiday season, the biggest spending period of the year.
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
wcti12.com

Farmers in ENC answering the supply chain demand crisis

NEWPORT, Carteret County — Thanksgiving is on a lot of people's minds, and so is the global supply chain crisis. Local farmers and wholesalers say it could be tough getting your hands on key ingredients for your favorite traditional dishes. Local farm and produce markets said they could be the...
NEWPORT, NC
makeuseof.com

How the Supply Chain Crisis Is Affecting DIYers

With the holiday season swiftly approaching, more and more consumers are being faced with a now familiar sight - empty shelves. Unlike the panic-buying shortages encountered at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, these shortages are a result of a multi-faceted supply chain crisis, affecting every corner of industry. So,...
SMALL BUSINESS
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Major onion recall expands yet again: Another two brands to check

This year’s big onion recall has expanded once again, this time with one new recall and an update to an existing recall. The two new advisories come from Alsum Farms & Produce Inc. and Potandon Produce LLC. As with the several other onion recalls and updates published in recent months, the reason for these latest notifications is potential contamination with Salmonella.
AGRICULTURE
Business Insider

Business Insider

295K+
Followers
20K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy