The Mormon Church's $100 billion fund added to its Tesla stake and took profits in Nvidia last quarter

By Matthew Fox
 4 days ago

Getty Images

  • The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' $100 billion fund added Tesla stock and trimmed Nvidia last quarter.
  • Ensign Peak Advisors is the equity arm of the Church and holds $48 billion in stock.
  • These are the top changes the investment fund made in the third quarter, according to its 13F.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' $100 billion investment fund trimmed its stake in high-flying Nvidia while it bought more Tesla stock last quarter, according to its latest quarterly 13F filing.

Ensign Peak Advisors is the equity arm of the Church's investment fund and owned about $48 billion worth of stocks as of September 30. The more than 50-year old fund has relied on donations from its over 16 million members to build its investment portfolio.

The portfolio owns hundreds of stocks, and its top holdings show little difference from the S&P 500, with Microsoft , Apple , Amazon , Alphabet , and Facebook being the top five positions.

But the fund isn't passive, with stocks like Intel and Thermo Fisher Scientific rounding out the top 12 holdings in market value even though they rank much lower in the S&P 500.

These are the top five changes Ensign Peak Advisors made in the third quarter, according to 13F data compiled by WhaleWisdom.

1. Added to Tesla

Market Value: $462.7 million
Change in Shares: +35,402 (+6%)
Estimated Average Price Paid: $647.45

Associated Press

2. Trimmed Nvidia

Market Value: $629.6 million
Change in Shares: - 443,451 (-12%)
Estimated Average Price Paid: $259.16

Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

3. Added to AMD

Market Value: $34.6 million
Change in Shares: +209,282 (+164%)
Estimated Average Price Paid: $82.83

AMD CEO Lisa Su

AMD

4. Buying SPDR Biotech ETF

Market Value: $37.7 million
Change in Shares: New Position
Estimated Average Price Paid: $125.71

Care worker Jen Madghachian receives her COVID-19 booster vaccination at the MedMart pharmacy in Borehamwood, England, on October 4, 2021.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

5. Trimmed Disney

Market Value: $333.1 million
Change in Shares: -517,992 (-20%)
Estimated Average Price Paid: $144.78

“Shang-Chi” and “Jungle Cruise" will become available for all subscribers to stream on Disney Plus Day.

Disney Plus

albuquerqueexpress.com

'Wall Street's legend' George Soros purchases shares of Coupang for 17 billion won

Seoul [South Korea], November 18 (ANI/Global Economic): George Soros, called the 'Legendary Investor of Wall Street' has purchased Coupang shares. He reportedly purchased Coupang's shares after judging that it was 'undervalued' as stock prices fell. According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on the 17th, Soros Fund Management,...
WORLD
Markets Insider

TIME Magazine will hold ether on its balance sheet as part of a deal for a metaverse newsletter with Galaxy Digital

TIME Magazine will buy ether and produce metaverse-related content under a new partnership with crypto investment management firm Galaxy Digital. The 98-year-old publication will add the cryptocurrency to its holdings for the first time and will launch a weekly newsletter titled "Into the Metaverse. It will also compile a TIME 100 Companies list for metaverse-related firms and feature educational resources on a new section of its website.
BUSINESS
