The Mormon Church's $100 billion fund added to its Tesla stake and took profits in Nvidia last quarter

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' $100 billion investment fund trimmed its stake in high-flying Nvidia while it bought more Tesla stock last quarter, according to its latest quarterly 13F filing.

Ensign Peak Advisors is the equity arm of the Church's investment fund and owned about $48 billion worth of stocks as of September 30. The more than 50-year old fund has relied on donations from its over 16 million members to build its investment portfolio.

The portfolio owns hundreds of stocks, and its top holdings show little difference from the S&P 500, with Microsoft , Apple , Amazon , Alphabet , and Facebook being the top five positions.

But the fund isn't passive, with stocks like Intel and Thermo Fisher Scientific rounding out the top 12 holdings in market value even though they rank much lower in the S&P 500.

These are the top five changes Ensign Peak Advisors made in the third quarter, according to 13F data compiled by WhaleWisdom.

1. Added to Tesla

Market Value: $462.7 million

Change in Shares: +35,402 (+6%)

Estimated Average Price Paid: $647.45

2. Trimmed Nvidia

Market Value: $629.6 million

Change in Shares: - 443,451 (-12%)

Estimated Average Price Paid: $259.16

3. Added to AMD

Market Value: $34.6 million

Change in Shares: +209,282 (+164%)

Estimated Average Price Paid: $82.83

4. Buying SPDR Biotech ETF

Market Value: $37.7 million

Change in Shares: New Position

Estimated Average Price Paid: $125.71

5. Trimmed Disney

Market Value: $333.1 million

Change in Shares: -517,992 (-20%)

Estimated Average Price Paid: $144.78

