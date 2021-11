Volatility has returned to the markets thanks the continued spikes in “transitory” inflation readings from around the globe. This week, the RBNZ will be the first of the major central banks to discuss how they will deal with the continued rise in inflation. Also, Austria becomes the first country in Europe to not only return to full lockdown due to the coronavirus, but also the first to mandate that its population become vaccinated! Germany may be the next to quarantine, but will they require mandates? In addition, it’s time for US President Joe Biden to select the new Fed Chairman. Will it be Jerome Powell, or will it be Lael Brainard? Thursday is a holiday in the US and Friday is a half day, therefore markets will be slower than usual, and US data is front loaded to Wednesday.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO