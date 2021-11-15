ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macron, Putin discuss deescalating Belarus border tensions

By LORNE COOK
 4 days ago
APTOPIX Migration Belarus Poland Migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather at the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. European Union foreign ministers are expected Monday to decide to expand sanctions against Belarus to include airlines, travel agents and individuals alleged to be helping to lure migrants to Europe as part of a "hybrid attack" against the bloc by President Alexander Lukashenko. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA photo via AP) (Leonid Shcheglov)

BRUSSELS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin talked on the phone Monday about the need for de-escalating the tensions around the growing migrant pressure on the European Union's borders with Belarus, Marcon's office said.

In the almost two-hour talk, they also agreed upon the “need for a humanitarian effort for the migrants” but did not announce any concrete steps, according to the Elysee statement.

The EU says Moscow has a role in building the migration pressure and could actively help in easing it.

The Kremlin's account of the conversation said Putin informed Macron about his contacts with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and “emphasized the necessity of discussing the problems that had arisen directly between the leaderships of the EU countries and Belarus.”

Putin also noted “the extremely harsh treatment of refugees by Polish border guards,” according to the Kremlin. Polish forces are blocking people from entering Poland and are pushing back to Belarus those migrants who cross the border.

Also Monday, Lukashenko spoke on the phone with Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel for 50 minutes about “the situation with refugees on the Belarusian-Polish, Belarusian-Lithuanian and Belarusian-Latvian borders,” according to Belarusian state news agency Belta.

They discussed “ways and prospects of resolving” the crisis and preventing its escalation, as well as humanitarian aid to the migrants, Belta said.

The calls took place as the EU ratcheted up pressure on Belarus by agreeing to slap sanctions on airlines accused of helping Lukashenko wage a “hybrid attack” against the entire bloc using migrants.

The EU is also calling for humanitarian aid as up to 4,000 migrants are stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather in Belarus while Poland has reinforced its border with 15,000 soldiers, in addition to border guards and police. The EU has expressed solidarity with Poland's guarding the bloc's external border. At least 11 migrants have died in recent weeks.

Polish authorities said Monday that Belarusian services had led a large group of migrants to a border crossing with Poland and made them believe they would be transported by bus to Germany. Polish police broadcast messages across the border telling the migrants that “they have been deceived.”

“The Belarusian side is deliberately escalating the situation,” said Marcin Przydacz, a deputy foreign minister. “The situation is unprecedented and unpredictable."

Belarus' borders with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are also the eastern borders of both the EU and NATO. The EU says Lukashenko's authoritarian regime has for months invited migrants to the Belarusian capital of Minsk, many of them Iraqis, Afghanis and Syrians, with the promise of helping them across the border.

Meanwhile, Lithuanian officials said they were seeing a rising number of attempts by migrants to cross its border from Belarus.

The 27-country EU has already imposed four sets of sanctions on Belarus authorities and senior officials over the disputed election last year that returned Lukashenko to office and his government's brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters. Opposition leaders and Western nations have described the vote as a sham.

The EU is preparing a fifth lot of sanctions on Belarus. On Monday the bloc’s foreign ministers extended the scope of those measures to add airlines, travel agents and others accused of helping to bring migrants to Minsk.

“Today’s decision reflects the determination by the European Union to stand up to the instrumentalization of migrants for political purposes. We are pushing back on this inhuman and illegal practice,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

EU headquarters said the bloc will now be able to target individuals and entities organizing or contributing to activities by the Lukashenko regime that “facilitate illegal crossing” of the EU’s external borders.

In Washington, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the administration of President Joe Biden was also “preparing follow-up sanctions in close coordination with the EU and other partners and allies that will continue to hold the Lukashenko regime accountable for its ongoing attacks on democracy, on human rights on international norms.”

The EU believes Lukashenko began luring migrants to Belarus as a retaliatory measure to destabilize the bloc, which has been deeply divided over how to manage migration since well over 1 million people entered the bloc in 2015.

Germany allowed in hundreds of thousands of people that year, but doesn't want to encourage more now.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was asked in Brussels if he would support Germany taking in people now on the Belarusian side of the border if the flow of migrants to Belarus is stopped.

He replied: “No. I would argue for the people who are there, who were brought there under false pretenses by the Lukashenko regime, being taken back to their countries of origin, and for the countries of origin to take their share of the responsibility.”

German federal police said Monday that they registered 1,708 unauthorized entries to the country “with a connection to Belarus” in the first 14 days of November, bringing the total this year so far to 9,549.

Also Monday, the United Arab Emirates banned travelers from several Middle Eastern countries from boarding flights to Belarus, cutting off one of the last major air routes for would-be migrants. Most airlines with flights to Minsk now say that won’t allow Iraqis, Syrians or Afghans to travel there.

Lukashenko, meanwhile, brushed aside the threat of fresh sanctions.

“We will defend ourselves. That’s it, there’s nowhere to retreat further,” he was quoted as saying by the state news agency Belta.

Lukashenko once again denied that his government organized the migrant influx, saying that “it isn’t worth the effort,” and he insisted the migrants are resisting Belarusian efforts to encourage them to return home.

Belarus flag carrier Belavia is among the airlines likely to be hit, and Maas warned other companies to follow the example of Turkish Airlines by restricting flights to the Belarus capital.

He warned of a possibility of denial of overflight rights and landing permission in Europe.

Associated Press writers Monika Scislowska and Vanessa Gera in Warsaw; Liudas Dapkus in Vilnius, Lithuania; Daria Litvinova in Moscow; Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv, Ukraine; Sylvie Corbet in Paris; and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AFP

Hundreds try to cross Polish border despite signs crisis easing

Poland on Friday reported that hundreds of migrants had again tried to breach its border with Belarus, as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said it was "absolutely possible" his forces had helped people cross into the EU but denied inviting them. The West has accused Belarus of artificially creating the crisis by bringing in would-be migrants from abroad and taking them to the border with promises of an easy crossing into the European Union. Belarus has denied the claim, instead criticising the EU for not taking in the migrants. "We're Slavs. We have hearts. Our troops know the migrants are going to Germany... Maybe someone helped them," Lukashenko told the BBC.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Josep Borrell
Person
Heiko Maas
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

Lukashenko admits Belarusian troops may have helped migrants into EU

Belarusian troops probably helped Middle Easternasylum seekers cross into Europe, Alexander Lukashenko has admitted – while denying he engineered the new migrant crisis on the border between his country and the EU. In an interview with the BBC, at his presidential palace in Minsk, he said it was “absolutely possible” his troops helped migrants across the frontier into Poland.“Maybe someone helped them. I won’t even look into this,” he said.Mr Lukashenko denied being responsible for the crisis by luring migrants to the border with the false promise of easy entry to the bloc, but admitted to letting them cross...
AFP

EU takes step towards punishing Poland and Hungary

The European Commission wrote to Poland and Hungary on Friday to launch a process that could lead to them being deprived of funds over threats to the EU legal order. The move came as the European justice commissioner visited Warsaw, expressing concern about the independence of the judiciary and urging the government to respect EU court rulings. "The Commission services sent administrative letters to Hungary and Poland," a Commission spokesperson said, adding that they "have now two months to send the requested information". A European source told AFP that Brussels demanded Warsaw explain measures it has taken to limit the independence of its judiciary and to challengee the supremacy of EU law.
AFP

Belarus border camp cleared as Iraqis fly home from migrant stand-off

A makeshift migrant camp on Belarus' border with Poland has been cleared, Minsk said Thursday, as hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home. Hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen thousands camping in desperate conditions on the border for weeks, had been mounting in recent days, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko twice by phone. The EU accuses Belarus of engineering the situation at the border in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. Around 2,000 people, mainly Iraqi Kurds, had been stuck in freezing temperatures at a camp in the woods near Brouzgui crossing point, hoping to pass into EU member state Poland.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

US seeks balance as fears grow Russia may invade Ukraine

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine has left U.S. officials perplexed, muddying the Biden administration’s response. Some Republican lawmakers have been pressing the U.S. to step up military support for Ukraine. But that risks turning what may be mere muscle-flexing by Russian President Vladimir Putin into a full-blown confrontation that only adds to the peril for Ukraine and could trigger an energy crisis in Europe.
AFP

Belarus says around 7,000 migrants now in the country

Belarus on Thursday said there were around 7,000 migrants in the ex-Soviet country, with around 2,000 of them camped on the border with EU member Poland. Thousands of mainly Middle Eastern migrants are camped around the border in what the West says is revenge for sanctions slapped on Belarusian strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko's regime after it suppressed protests last year. "The European Union is creating a humanitarian corridor for 2,000 refugees who are in the camp. We are taking on the responsibility of -- as much as it is possible and if they wish -- returning the 5,000 others to their homes," Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said. She said German Chancellor Angela Merkel would negotiate with the EU on creating the humanitarian corridor to Germany.
The Conversation U.S.

Trouble on the Belarus-Poland border: What you need to know about the migrant crisis manufactured by Belarus' leader

Using migrants as pawns is perhaps nothing new. But rarely do you have a situation in which one country encourages a migrant crisis on its own border for nakedly geopolitical reasons. That is what appears to be happening at the Poland-Belarus border, where violence has broken out between Polish border guards and Middle Eastern migrants who traveled there via Belarus, and who are set on reaching the European Union. Meanwhile, there is growing concern over those camped out in freezing conditions. The Conversation asked Tatsiana Kulakevich, a specialist on Eastern European politics at the University of South Florida, to break down how...
AFP

Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

Belarus announced talks Wednesday with the EU over thousands of migrants massed at the Polish border, a volatile crisis the West says is President Alexander Lukashenko's revenge for sanctions on his regime. "We have to prepare for months or even years," The West has accused Belarus of luring thousands of migrants, many from Iraq and Syria, with the promise of an easy crossing into the EU and then forcing them to stay at the border.
mix929.com

Putin, Pashinyan discuss situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border during a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement, without elaborating. Armenia on Tuesday asked Russia to help defend it against Azerbaijan after a border clash in...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Putin, Macron discuss migrant crisis, Ukraine

Moscow [Russia], November 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to discuss the migrant crisis on the borders between Belarus and the European Union (EU) as well as the situation in east Ukraine. According to a Kremlin statement, Putin noted "the...
BBC

Belarus-Poland border: Putin warns Belarus over gas threat to EU

Belarus's threat to cut off gas supplies to Europe would be a breach of contract with Russia, President Vladimir Putin has warned. In a TV interview, Mr Putin said President Alexander Lukashenko may have made the threat in a fit of temper. Mr Lukashenko is facing new sanctions over a...
Birmingham Star

Putin offers Merkel plan to solve Belarus border migrant crisis

The EU should restore contact with Minsk to resolve the migrant stand-off on the Belarusian-Polish border, Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, as they spoke about the crisis by phone. Putin insisted that the bloc should work in accordance with "international humanitarian law." This is...
Washington Examiner

Putin runs rings around the West with Poland-Belarus border crisis

Thousands of desperate migrants are stranded at the Belarus-Poland border amid freezing temperatures. Their plight is on Vladimir Putin. Although it appears to have escaped the attention of President Joe Biden and most European Union leaders, Putin's culpability is evident. First, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko is a Putin lapdog. He...
houstonianonline.com

Merkel asks Putin to pressure Belarus in border conflict

The flow of migrant groups to the Belarus-Poland border continues to preoccupy the international community. German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for help in resolving the border dispute. On the other hand, Moscow on Tuesday sent two nuclear bombers to Belarus to help the country militarily.
