If you've ever been to Applebee's and thought to yourself, "These wings are good, but they would be even better if they were combined with my favorite cheesy snack," then you're about to be in for the treat of your life. To the delight of snack fans everywhere, the chain has just announced it will be launching a new, limited-time Cheetos-inspired menu. This creative, cheesy new menu will feature classic Applebee's favorites with a Cheetos twist.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO