Georgia O’Keeffe’s Room That Could Have Been

By Kira Sobers
Smithonian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn November 11, 1977, famed American artist Georgia O’Keeffe visited the completed Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden for the first time. Over a decade earlier, O’Keeffe and founding donors Joseph and Olga Hirshhorn formed a friendship. Through recently-digitized letters in our collections, we learned more about their interesting relationship and Hirshhorn’s...

www.smithsonianmag.com

hourdetroit.com

Shinola to Release Limited-Edition Georgia O’Keeffe Watch

Shinola is honoring an art icon with the latest release from its Great Americans Series. The Detroit-based brand’s Georgia O’Keeffe watch will launch on Nov. 15. “This season, Shinola decided to honor Georgia O’Keeffe in the latest iteration of our Great Americans Series to celebrate the impact her career had on modern art,” says Ruthie Underwood, vice president of creative design at Shinola. “Known as the ‘Mother of American Modernism,’ Georgia O’Keeffe leaves behind an incredible legacy resulting in more than a thousand works showcasing her unique take on New York City skyscrapers and abstract florals to the raw landscapes of New Mexico.”
DETROIT, MI
State
Georgia State
ARTnews

Billionaire Citadel Founder Kenneth Griffin Is Buyer of $43 M. U.S. Constitution Copy

Citadel cofounder and mega-collector Kenneth Griffin is the buyer of a rare copy of the United States constitution, which he purchased for $43.2 million (with fees) at Sotheby’s on Thursday night. Griffin competed for the historic document during a single-lot evening sale in New York that was sandwiched between two contemporary art sales. Beating one other bidder on the phone with Sotheby’s head of private sales David Schrader, Griffin placed the winning bid of $41 million, more than doubling its $15 million low estimate. The Chicago mogul said he would loan the document for exhibition to the Crystal Bridges Museum of...
ECONOMY
CBS New York

‘Native New York’ Exhibit At National Museum Of The American Indian Aims To Foster Better Understanding Of Culture, History

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As we celebrate Native American Heritage Month, a new exhibit in Lower Manhattan honors New York’s Native Americans and their contributions to the state. As CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reports, the exhibition is at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian. It’s called “Native New York.” Educator Carrie Gonzalez gave Hsu a tour, which started by following a wooden path through the exhibit. “So you’re traveling through 12 different locations in the state of New York and we start off here by going on to Long Island,” Gonzalez said. Each location has its indigenous name in orange, the native history...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Georgia O'keeffe
ARTnews

Ancient Egyptian Artists Learned Relief Carving on the Job, New Study Finds

New research reveals that ancient Egyptian reliefs were carved by artists of varying skill levels, with apprentices studying under master sculptors who corrected their mistakes as they practiced different techniques. The study, published today in Antiquity, focuses on the production process for a set of 3,500-year-old reliefs at the Chapel of Hatshepsut in Thebes, which was constructed during the 15th century BCE. Scholars have long believed that apprentices learned their craft before they were allowed to carve reliefs for rooms like this one. But Anastasiia Stupko-Lubczynska, the author of the new study, found that apprentices absorbed the painting process as they...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

Francis Bacon’s ‘Pope’ Painting Leads Phillips’s $139 Million Art Auction

After Christie’s and Sotheby’s launched the marquee auction season in New York, Phillips staged its 20th century and contemporary art auction at its newly opened Park Avenue headquarters on Wednesday night. The sale brought in a total of $139 million, the highest total for an evening sale in the house’s history. Of the 46 lots offered, 43 sold, with the sale achieving a 93 percent sell-through rate. Two lots—a painting of a young Vietnam War-era soldier by Barkley L. Hendricks from 1968 and another by Milton Avery from 1957—were withdrawn before the sale began. Eleven lots in the auction were offered...
VISUAL ART
Smithonian

New Collections: Nela Arias-Misson Papers

Every new collection alters the historical record, but not all impact the most entrenched concepts typically relied on to narrate American art history. With the first installment of the papers of painter Nela Arias-Misson (1915–2015) now at the Archives, researchers can look forward to revising histories of modernism, abstract expressionism, and minimalism. Charismatic, and dedicated to the continual evolution of her style, Arias-Misson crossed paths with Mark Rothko, Hans Hofmann, Antoni Tàpies, and other leading avant-garde painters. The impression she left on them is evident in correspondence, photographs, and other documents in her papers.
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

MCA Chicago Hires New Museum Triennial Curator Jamillah James

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago has filled its two top curatorial positions, both of which have been open for several months. René Morales will now be the institutions chief curator, and Jamillah James will be its senior curator. They will begin in their roles early next year. James is among the most closely watched curators working today. With Margot Norton, she co-organized the 2021 New Museum Triennial, which runs until January 23. She is currently senior curator the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, where she has worked since 2016. Among her influential exhibitions there were ones dedicated to Nayland...
CHICAGO, IL
#Art Museum#Smithsonian Museum#Art Exhibitions#American
ARTnews

ARTnews Travel Program Uncovers All the Best Berlin Has To Offer

ARTnews and Academic Travel Abroad are launching an exciting new travel program for 2022 that offers exclusive experiences with insight that only our experts can provide. 7 Days | September 9­-15, 2022 Explore Berlin, a dazzling 21st-century destination, through the lens of art. ARTnews expert and editor Emily Watlington’s whirlwind insider tour showcases Berlin’s pivotal role in art, culture, and architecture. Watlington pairs insightful, fresh commentary with Berlin’s gritty murals, hot creative districts, sleek contemporary museums, and antiquity and Islamic art exhibits. We’ve scheduled stops to quench your thirst for immersive experiences and hidden gems, along with plenty of time for serendipitous discoveries....
TRAVEL
Smithonian

Artist Paula Modersohn-Becker’s Portraits Were Ahead of Their Time

Her career lasted only a decade, but Paula Modersohn-Becker (1876-1907) painted more than 500 canvases, including moody landscapes, wry self-portraits and careful studies of children, old people and the residents of a local poorhouse. She approached even her humblest subjects with a rare respect, says Ingrid Pfeiffer, curator of a new retrospective at the Schirn Kunsthalle in Frankfurt, on view until February. “She gave value to each person she painted,” Pfeiffer says. Yet her intense, unsentimental depictions of rural people held little appeal to art buyers at the end of the Victorian era. Indeed, during her life Modersohn-Becker, whose upper-middle-class Bremen family encouraged her artistic education in London, Berlin and Paris, sold just four paintings. It was only after she died at 31, from complications of childbirth, that her work began to find an audience. Today, she is regarded as a pioneer of the artistic movement that would become known as Expressionism, with a style that was years ahead of her contemporaries. “I am still an incomplete person and should so like to become someone,” she wrote. “Then again, I also feel that whoever thinks of me as incomplete needn’t really bother to look in my direction.”
VISUAL ART
CBS New York

Controversial Teddy Roosevelt Statue Outside Natural History Museum Being Loaned To Presidential Library In North Dakota

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The controversial Teddy Roosevelt statue in front of the Museum of Natural History will soon be on the move. The equestrian statue, commissioned in 1929, is heading to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: The statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt, who also served as New York state governor, stands in front of the Museum of Natural History on June 22, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) It will be on long-term loan from New York City. The statue has long been criticized as racist in the portrayal of Native American and Black figures. The library opens in 2026 and will include representatives from indigenous tribes and Black communities, who will recontextualize the statue. Removal will begin in the fall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Smithonian

At New ‘Futures’ Show, Big Dreamers and Changemakers Activate a Better Way Forward

Retrofitted into the fanciful, much-admired 19th-century brick pavilion, America’s first museum building on the National Mall, a new Smithsonian exhibition presents dozens of sleek examples of what the 21st century and beyond may well bring. “Futures,” which opens Saturday in the storied and long-shuttered Arts and Industries Building, is at once the first major exhibition in nearly 20 years in the historic edifice and a celebration of the Smithsonian’s 175th anniversary year.
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Camille Henrot Heads to Hauser & Wirth After Metro Pictures’s Closure

With New York’s beloved Metro Pictures gallery set to shutter at the end of the year, Camille Henrot, one of the artists that it represented, has joined a new gallery: Hauser & Wirth, which has 15 locations worldwide. Hauser & Wirth will represent her in the U.S., and she will maintain representation with her other international galleries, Kamel Mennour (in London and Paris) and König Galerie (Berlin, London, and Seoul). Hauser & Wirth’s first Henrot presentation will be a booth at Frieze Los Angeles next year. Henrot is the third artist from the Metro Pictures roster to join Hauser & Wirth, after Cindy...
VISUAL ART
The Conversation U.S.

4 reasons why museums aren't cashing in on NFTs yet

The eye-popping sale price of US$69 million on March 11, 2021, for a non-fungible token created by the digital artist Beeple sent shock waves through the art world. More multimillion-dollar sales of these digital assets that exist on a blockchain and are maintained on networked computers soon followed. At the same time, art museums have faced substantial financial shortfalls accelerated by a decline in visitors and donations induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have considered taking drastic measures, such as selling treasured artworks, to plug budget gaps. Can NFTs generate the revenue many museums sorely need? Some are issuing their own tokens,...
MUSEUMS

