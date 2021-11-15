ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Massive 9-inch Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups will be sold as Thanksgiving pie for a limited time

By Gina Salamone, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

Now that’s something to be thankful for.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, a colossal Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup is being offered in pie form.

Boasting a 9-inch diameter and packed with “3.4 pounds of solid peanut butter and chocolate,” the sweet treat is the largest Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup ever to be sold.

“Let’s face it, homemade pies are great, but a giant Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup is better,” the company said in a Monday announcement.

The pies, which will be sold for $44.99 plus tax and shipping, can only be ordered online at shop.hersheys.com . But interested buyers will need to act fast, since only 3,000 of them are up for grabs.

“When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert,” said Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s. “At Reese’s, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later.”

The Reese’s brand is owned by The Hershey Company, which is also introducing other new holiday treats this year.

Hershey’s Holiday Baking Shapes, small white cream-based chips that take the form of red stockings and green Christmas trees, are meant to be added as cookie and cake toppings.

They’ll be sold for a limited time through the holiday season.

“After seeing a huge spike in baking this past year, we were inspired to create our first-ever seasonally-shaped chips to give bakers the chance to add a unique touch to their traditional recipes,” said Mike Orr, manager of baking at Hershey.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Peanut Butter Cups#Thanksgiving#Food Drink#Shop Hersheys Com#The Hershey Company#Hershey#Holiday Baking Shapes#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland chefs share heirloom recipes for Black Thanksgiving

PURPLE SWEET POTATO POUND CAKE By chef Amanda Mack, Crust by Mack INGREDIENTS 4 cups all-purpose flour 2 cups unsalted butter — softened to room temperature 1½ cups sweet potato, cooked and mashed, (about 3 medium potatoes) — baked, not boiled 1 cup granulated sugar 1 cup light brown sugar, packed 5 eggs — room temperature 3/4 cup sour cream 1 tablespoon vanilla extract — try vanilla bean ...
MARYLAND STATE
Long Beach Post

Recipe swaps: 6 healthier versions of classic cakes

Meet your health and wellness goals without ditching dessert! These six healthier cake recipes prove that it’s easy to have decadent treats that are also packed with nutrition. The post Recipe swaps: 6 healthier versions of classic cakes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Robb Report

A Beloved Cookbook Author Shares How to Make Her Twist on the Classic Pecan Pie

For three decades, author Dorie Greenspan has been enchanting home cooks with her expert recipes. Her latest cookbook, released in October, is her 14th and tackles the wide world of baking. In Baking with Dorie, the James Beard Award-winning author and journalist presents recipes inspired by her travels and by her desire to put a twist on some old classics. For Thanksgiving, she’s sharing with Robb Report readers a fresh take on the pecan pie that happened almost as a happy accident. I didn’t really mean to shake up a holiday classic, but when the sack I had in the freezer...
RECIPES
Rolling Stone

Jermaine Dupri’s New Flavor: A Line of Vegan Ice Creams (Plus Some More New Beats)

Acclaimed producer Jermaine Dupri has a new take on remixes: He’s giving ice cream a vegan makeover. The Grammy-winning producer and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee is known for his musical collaborations, that span from Mariah Carey and Monica to TLC and Jay-Z. Now, he’s dropping a different kind of flavor. JD’s Vegan Ice Cream, is a new line of frozen vegan desserts available on Walmart.com and arriving in stores this month, just ahead of the holidays. Named after seminal Jermaine Dupri songs, flavors include “Strawberry Sweetheart” (a nod to Mariah Carey’s “Sweetheart”), “Chocolate My Way” (after Usher’s “My Way”) and “Welcome...
MUSIC
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Why you should serve make-ahead wine cocktails for the holidays: Try 3 perfect recipes

The holidays are here and with them dinner parties and gatherings to plan for. For me, deciding which drinks to serve is as important as planning which dishes I'm going to serve. Having a nice lineup of wines on hand is vital, but there's something especially festive about cocktails. That said, when thinking about pairings for a fully-loaded dinner, high-alcohol or high-effort cocktails can be a little much, which is why I like to serve wine cocktails, many of which can be made ahead of time. ...
DRINKS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy