Massive 9-inch Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups will be sold as Thanksgiving pie for a limited time

Now that’s something to be thankful for.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, a colossal Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup is being offered in pie form.

Boasting a 9-inch diameter and packed with “3.4 pounds of solid peanut butter and chocolate,” the sweet treat is the largest Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup ever to be sold.

“Let’s face it, homemade pies are great, but a giant Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup is better,” the company said in a Monday announcement.

The pies, which will be sold for $44.99 plus tax and shipping, can only be ordered online at shop.hersheys.com . But interested buyers will need to act fast, since only 3,000 of them are up for grabs.

“When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert,” said Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s. “At Reese’s, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later.”

The Reese’s brand is owned by The Hershey Company, which is also introducing other new holiday treats this year.

Hershey’s Holiday Baking Shapes, small white cream-based chips that take the form of red stockings and green Christmas trees, are meant to be added as cookie and cake toppings.

They’ll be sold for a limited time through the holiday season.

“After seeing a huge spike in baking this past year, we were inspired to create our first-ever seasonally-shaped chips to give bakers the chance to add a unique touch to their traditional recipes,” said Mike Orr, manager of baking at Hershey.