6 tips to reduce fatigue among seniors

By Royal Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you started to feel increasingly tired as you get older? If so, here are six tips to help you boost your energy level. 1. Get enough sleep. Getting the right amount of rest is the best way to recharge your batteries. Whether you go to bed early or take a...

indenvertimes.com

5 Tips for Reducing Your Medical Costs This Winter

Winter is right around the corner. Unfortunately, this is the time of year when many people start to come down with colds, coughs, and the flu. Your medical expenses can increase this time of year between these illnesses and injuries that can occur because of the bad weather. If you want to reduce your medical expenses this winter, keep these five tips in mind.
HEALTH
royalexaminer.com

Safety tips for seniors living at home

Seniors over the age of 65 account for approximately half of all injury-related hospitalizations, and the majority of these are due to slips and falls. Help a senior in your life maximize their safety and independence at home. Here are a few key tips. In the bedroom. Make sure there’s...
HEALTH
royalexaminer.com

4 benefits of yoga for seniors

Yoga has a multitude of physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages. Here are four ways this activity helps seniors:. 1. It increases flexibility and mobility. Many yoga movements focus on flexibility and can help reduce the pain and stiffness associated with conditions such as arthritis and osteoporosis.
WORKOUTS
southdadenewsleader.com

Nutrition Tips for Seniors

Involve seniors in a meal plan. Seniors will be more likely to eat well if their menu includes foods that are not only nutritious but ones they like. Helping seniors create a plan every week can help older adults maintain a schedule of preparing and eating good food. Make a...
NUTRITION
Union Democrat

Cooling Stress Tips: Why listening skills can reduce stress

If you’d like to reduce stress in your life, you might reflect on this question: How well do you listen?. Listening intently saves a lot of time. It keeps you from repeating conversations and tracking down information you’ve already heard. “Being a good listener takes years,” insists a college professor...
MENTAL HEALTH
Newswise

Helping Others Breaks the Isolation and Fatigue of Pandemic Times

Newswise — STONY BROOK, NY, November 19, 2022 – We have heard the message that giving is good for us, adds to our well-being and health, and our understanding of gratitude. Bioethicist, author and Stony Brook University Professor Stephen Post, PhD, heightens this message as we embark on the second holiday season during the Covid-19 pandemic.
STONY BROOK, NY
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
Sentinel

How Ibuprofen Affects Blood Pressure

Ibuprofen is the drug most used all over the world to combat pain and fever due to its analgesic and anti-inflammatory. This will make it a good medicine for our health, but is it also beneficial for people who have high blood pressure ?. Specifically, ibuprofen is a medication that...
HEALTH
Footwear News

The 10 Best Shoes for Diabetics, According to a Podiatrist

Extremities far from the heart are first to be affected by poor circulation. When it comes to diabetes, that can mean trouble for the feet. According to podiatrist Dr. Mike Rushton, co-founder and medical director of Forward Motion Orthotics in St. George, Utah, there are two primary ways that diabetes affects feet. One is neuropathy, in which people experience anything from “odd sensations in the feet, all the way to no sensation in the feet.” Burning, stinging, or even cold sensations can occur with neuropathy as well. The second biggest issue is “losing protective threshold,” Rushton says. Someone with reduced circulation and sensation...
APPAREL
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
PsyPost

Transcranial brain stimulation can reduce disgust and moral rigidity — especially among people with obsessive-compulsive traits

An experiment published in the journal Clinical Psychological Science found that inhibition of the insula using transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) reduces both self-reported disgust and moral rigidity. Notably, these effects were amplified among individuals with obsessive-compulsive traits, suggesting that tDCS might help alleviate symptoms among people with obsessive-compulsive disorder.
SCIENCE

