Frontline Treatment Approaches in CLL

Corey Cutler, MD, MPH, FRCPC: There are other agents available in chronic graft versus host disease [GVHD], and most recently, belumosudil was approved for therapy in individuals with steroid-refractory disease who had progressed despite 2 lines of therapy. It was based on the ROCKstar study, which enrolled approximately 132 subjects and randomized them to KD025, or belumosudil, at a dose of 200 mg once daily or 200 mg twice daily. There was no active control in this study. So this was a randomized phase 2 trial. Here, we measured the best overall response rate, which for the entire group, was approximately 75%, without important differences between the 200 mg once-daily and 200 mg twice-daily arms. Also very importantly, in this trial we were able to demonstrate a very high response rate in subjects who had previously received ruxolitinib or ibrutinib; 46 subjects had previously received ibrutinib and 38 had received ruxolitinib, and the response rates in those patients were between 68% and 74%. On the basis of this trial, belumosudil, at a dose of 200 mg once daily, or 200 mg twice daily for subjects on proton pump inhibitors, was approved for steroid-resistant disease as well.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO