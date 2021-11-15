ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women Of Henning Church Of God Hold November Meeting

The Ladies of the Henning Church of God met on Tuesday November 9, in the church fellowship hall for their regular monthly meeting. President Carole Spencer presided and Joan Vance led in prayer.

Dyan Hefner presented the devotion, “Thanksgiving Top 10 List,” with scripture reference Psalm 100:4.

Barb Seldomridge brought the missionary education report concerning the kidnapping of 17 missionaries in Haiti on October 16 by the group 400 Mawozo. The group consisted of 16 missionaries from the United States and one Canadian. The group was associated with an Ohio- based Christian Aid Ministries. The group includes five children. The leader of the kidnappers, Wilson Joseph, demanded $17 million in ransom for their safe release. He threatened to shoot them in the head if he does not receive the ransom. The missionaries remain kidnapped as of this date and the Biden administration has seen evidence that the missionaries are still alive. What we need to do is pray and pray some more for their safe release, pray for the families of the missionaries and for the gang that kidnapped them. The Lord knows the plans he has for us, plans to give us hope and a future in Jeremiah 29:11.

Pauline Perkins read last month’s minutes.

Carole Spencer reminded the group about serving the Maxwelton Ruritans on November 18 and our Christmas dinner December 7. She reminded the group to bring Christ’s Birthday Offering, secret pal gifts and the blessing cup offering.

Joan Vance wanted to inspire the ladies. She helped with Tyrand Ministries in Mill Creek recently. She shared that two ladies, 94 years young, helped with the thrift store and preparing the meals. One of the ladies even worked at Snowshoe as a line cook. The group also discussed that one of the ladies at church, Betty Lou Byers, will be turning 90 years young on December 8.

The next meeting will be December 7 at 6:00 pm for our Christmas celebration. Marty Burns dismissed in prayer.

Attending were: Alice Coff, Barb Seldomridge, Carole Spencer, Cindy Fleshman, Donna Scott, Dyan Hefner, Joan Vance, Marty Burns, Patty Owens, Pauline Perkins, and Peggy Seldomridge.

Recorder

Ashfield church holding organ rededication ceremony

ASHFIELD — The First Congregational Church of Ashfield will hold the next event in its Organ Celebration Series, marking the recent restoration of its historic George W. Reed pipe organ, on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. The occasion will involve an organ rededication ceremony at the church, 429 Main St.
ASHFIELD, MA
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty churches hold community Thanksgiving service Thursday

LIBERTY — A community Thanksgiving worship service will be held for anyone to attend outdoors at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Community of Christ, 1220 W. Liberty Drive. There will be worship by candlelight, as well as singing, giving thanks for the gift of neighbors and praying for the community.
LIBERTY, MO
