ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Greenbrier Valley Pride Elects Board

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ifGzM_0cx7fRhS00

The Greenbrier Valley Pride board has elected a new executive board to lead the LGBTQ+ organization. Board members were elected by Greenbrier Valley Pride members and the new board was announced internally on Oct. 25. The board, comprised of 15 members, met Nov. 7 and elected the executive board to lead the local nonprofit.

"I'm so excited to be among this group of leaders. It is an honor and a privilege to be beside them as work towards a safer and more inclusive Greenbrier Valley,” Kelsie Tyson, president of the Greenbrier Valley Pride Board says. "I never imagined I'd be living back in the valley as a queer woman, let alone a part of an organization dedicated to creating a queer-friendly and safe community. That's something I didn't have growing up, and I want to make sure that future generations never have to say that sentence."

Greenbrier Valley Pride is a new nonprofit that was created to host the inaugural Greenbrier Valley Pride parade and fair on June 29, 2020. The nonprofit was started to bring more visibility to the LGBTQIA+ community of Greenbrier Valley while advocating for the community through events and activism.

“It's an honor and a privilege to serve as VP for Greenbrier Valley Pride,” Brian Perdue, vice president of the Greenbrier Valley Pride board, says. “As our organization continues to grow, I’m excited to help make our region more inclusive for all that call the GBV home. Being part of an organization that strives for justice, fairness, and equality is inspiring and I look forward to doing my part to making sure this happens.”

The board is currently applying for its 501(c)(3) status and planning events to get more involved with the community. All LGBTQIA+ people and allies of the community are invited to sign up to become members of Greenbrier Valley Pride. You can apply to be a member at anytime and membership comes with voting rights to elect board members.

On Nov. 20, Greenbrier Valley Pride will be hosting its first fundraiser and website launch party at Big Draft Brewing. The event will include a drag show, which is guaranteed to be fun for everyone there. Learn more about the event here. You can buy tickets for the show here.

Board Members:

Kelsie Tyson, President Brian Perdue, Vice President Molly Arbogast, Treasurer Hannah Pence, Secretary Lyra Bordelon

Rebekah Fallin

Courtney Hereford

Joanne Holt

Kayla M. McCoy

Cici McLay

Matt Parsley

Jorge Rodriguez-Stanley Betsy Walker

Kiersten White

Damie Spencer

The post Greenbrier Valley Pride Elects Board appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
oakpark.com

Chamber board elects ‘youngest, gayest, Blackest’ president

Oak Park native and local business owner Darien Marion-Burton has been elected as the new board president of the Oak Park River Forest Chamber of Commerce, making him the self-described “youngest, Blackest, gayest” person to ever assume the position. The 28-year-old, whose term begins in January, is succeeding Dr. Mary Ann Bender, who championed the business community during the height of the pandemic.
OAK PARK, IL
Sentinel

Camp Mount Luther elects new board

MIFFLINBURG — The Camp Mount Luther Corporation Board of Directors recently elected leadership for the coming year at its quarterly board meeting. Elected to his third one-year term as president was the Rev. William Henderson of Selinsgrove. Elected to her third term as vice president was Nancy Wood of Williamsport. The Rev. Gary Schaeffer of Selinsgrove was elected secretary of the board while Terry Gardner of Muncy was re-elected as treasurer.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
Franklin County Times

Friends of Russellville Library Board reorganizes, elects officers

The Friends of the Russellville Public Library Board held an initial reorganization meeting at the Russellville Public Library Nov. 10. Library director Ashley Cummins was present, along with Anna Carol Porter, who was elected president; Joshlyn Bowen, who was elected vice president; Cindy Bailey, who was elected secretary and Andrea Hovater, who was elected treasurer. Brooke Pounders attended by video call and served as the fifth voting member.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Inside Indiana Business

Tangram Elects Board Chair

Tangram has elected Curtis Popp board chair. He holds the role of vice president of customer operations at Citizens Energy Group and has served on the board since 2015. “We’re very fortunate to have Curtis lead Tangram’s board of directors in 2022. He is a wonderful advocate for our mission in the community and has helped the organization navigate some unforeseen challenges in recent years, including the global pandemic. I look forward to working with him and the entire board to make 2022 a year of growth and prosperity for Tangram,” stated Tangram CEO, Sam Criss.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Parade#Lgbtqia#Vp#Gbv
communityvoiceks.com

Conservative Platform Rules in Wichita School Board Elections

Wichita’s typically low-key school board elections were swept into the mix of a national trend this year that brought school board elections into the center of the country’s political divisiveness. Spurred on by mask mandates, critical race theory and the fight against the use of bathrooms based on sexual identification, Wichita’s non-partisan school board election became a political hotcake.
WICHITA, KS
Corsicana Daily Sun

Chambers elected to Corsicana school board

Kamar Chambers earned 821 votes, against Kimmy Hollingsworth-Gorden, 695, to represent Place 2 on the Corsicana Independent School District Board of Trustees, according to the unofficial election results of the Nov. 2 special election. “The election was stressful, but it was gratifying to see Corsicana speak the way it did...
CORSICANA, TX
bctv.org

Egusquiza Elected to PA Humanities Council Board of Directors

The Pennsylvania Humanities Council has announced new board and executive committee members. Five new members were elected to the Pennsylvania Humanities Council’s (PHC’s) Board of Directors in November: Daniel Egusquiza (Reading), Maureen McGuigan (Scranton), Erin Molchany (Pittsburgh), Safronia Perry (Carlisle), and Abbi Peters (Ridgway). Each began their term on November 1 and are eligible to serve up to two consecutive three-year terms.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
registerpublications.com

Close race has current board member elected

It was close, but Robert Kief won the Southwest Local School District board's unexpired term in last week’s election. Kief, who is currently on the board, won the position of Linda Peak who had retired. He defeated Jennifer Strong, unofficially, by 16 votes. • Robert Kief – 1,517 votes 50.27%
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shaler Area School Board election results

Four spots on the Shaler school board were open for the public to fill during the Nov. 2 election and Shaler residents voters chose to re-elect two members and bring two new members on. Board members Tim Gapsky, who was cross-filed on the ballot and Democrat April Kwiatkowski were re-elected...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Board of Education member will seek re-election

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia Board of Education member plans to run for re-election. According to a press release from the campaign for Blake Willoughby, he will seek a second term on the board of education. "I am committed to the value of community and this will be a campaign focused on how we can The post Columbia Board of Education member will seek re-election appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
sunnysidepost.com

Community Board 2 Elects a New Chairperson

Community Board 2 elected a new chairperson Thursday night along with a slate of other officers to its executive board. Morry Galonoy, who was appointed to Community Board 2 in May 2020, was voted chair, while four other members were also elected to the 5-person executive board. All ran unopposed and received the unanimous support of the members.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Camera

From the Community Editorial Board: Fair local elections

This year’s election brought forth ugly tactics uncommon to Boulder. Your take?. As our national political landscape starts looking increasingly like the dystopian movie Mad Max, the same combination of bullying, harassment and intimidation is trickling down to local government elections. Our fair city is not immune as we have witnessed during this fall’s election season.
BOULDER, CO
kttn.com

Laredo Board of Education sets filing period for school board election in 2022

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education has set the candidate filing period for the school board election on April 5, 2022. Candidates for a three-year term can file starting December 7, 2021. The filing period concludes on December 28, 2021, which is during the Christmas holiday break. The Laredo school plans to be open on the last day for candidate filing from 2 to 3 p.m.
LAREDO, MO
themacweekly.com

Students engage Mac community in school board elections

St. Paul Public School Board elections took place on Tuesday, Nov. 2. On the ballot for St. Paul residents were the mayor, three positions on the St. Paul Public School Board, a special election for St. Paul Public School Board and Question 1 about rent stabilization. The school board elections mobilized many Macalester students to campaign for progressive candidates, including Uriah Ward and Clayton Howett.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Indiana Gazette

Laurel Valley students hold election

Laurel Valley Elementary held its own election on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Learners in third through fifth grades wrote speeches and campaigned for the office of student council representative for their grade levels. All learners then participated in a simulated voting experience using iPads with ballots. They then received a sticker saying “I Voted Today!” Two representatives were elected from each homeroom. Pictured are, in front from left, Grade 3 representatives Mackenzie Shank, Brian Adair, Zach Rivera and Alyssa Cameron; and back row, Grade 4/5 representatives Levi Mack, Kendall Krouse, Emily Zook, Josh Moore, Isabella Scribe, Penny Vehovic, Conner Riddell and Kit Adams.
ELECTIONS
saisd.org

Holiman Panther Pride Board

Students work is chosen from the hallways where teachers post it. That work is placed on the Panther Pride Board in the front hallway and students get "smarties"!
SOCIETY
news3lv.com

NSHE Board of Regents elects temporary officers

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) Board of Regents elected temporary officers to serve as the Chair and Vice-Chair at a special meeting held Friday. Regent Carol Del Carlo representing District 9 and Regent Amy Carvalho representing District 12 will serve as the temporary chair...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mountain Messenger

CEOS Club brings education, wellness and community involvement to the Greenbrier Valley

The local Community Education Outreach Society (CEOS) is just one part of many club organizations like it whose outreach expands to even an international level. All 55 counties in the state have local chapters of the CEOS in cooperation with the WVU Extension Service. As a dedicated civic organization, the CEOS here in Greenbrier County facilitate all manner of community involvement, development, and improvement.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Inside Indiana Business

Gahl Elected Board Chair of Indiana Humanities

Indiana Humanities has elected Chris Gahl board chair. He has serves as senior vice president of Visit Indy and oversees its marketing, communications, government and community relations. Gahl holds a degree from Butler University and also serves on the university’s board.
POLITICS
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy