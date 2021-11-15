Greenbrier Valley Pride Elects Board

The Greenbrier Valley Pride board has elected a new executive board to lead the LGBTQ+ organization. Board members were elected by Greenbrier Valley Pride members and the new board was announced internally on Oct. 25. The board, comprised of 15 members, met Nov. 7 and elected the executive board to lead the local nonprofit.

"I'm so excited to be among this group of leaders. It is an honor and a privilege to be beside them as work towards a safer and more inclusive Greenbrier Valley,” Kelsie Tyson, president of the Greenbrier Valley Pride Board says. "I never imagined I'd be living back in the valley as a queer woman, let alone a part of an organization dedicated to creating a queer-friendly and safe community. That's something I didn't have growing up, and I want to make sure that future generations never have to say that sentence."

Greenbrier Valley Pride is a new nonprofit that was created to host the inaugural Greenbrier Valley Pride parade and fair on June 29, 2020. The nonprofit was started to bring more visibility to the LGBTQIA+ community of Greenbrier Valley while advocating for the community through events and activism.

“It's an honor and a privilege to serve as VP for Greenbrier Valley Pride,” Brian Perdue, vice president of the Greenbrier Valley Pride board, says. “As our organization continues to grow, I’m excited to help make our region more inclusive for all that call the GBV home. Being part of an organization that strives for justice, fairness, and equality is inspiring and I look forward to doing my part to making sure this happens.”

The board is currently applying for its 501(c)(3) status and planning events to get more involved with the community. All LGBTQIA+ people and allies of the community are invited to sign up to become members of Greenbrier Valley Pride. You can apply to be a member at anytime and membership comes with voting rights to elect board members.

On Nov. 20, Greenbrier Valley Pride will be hosting its first fundraiser and website launch party at Big Draft Brewing. The event will include a drag show, which is guaranteed to be fun for everyone there. Learn more about the event here. You can buy tickets for the show here.

Board Members:

Kelsie Tyson, President Brian Perdue, Vice President Molly Arbogast, Treasurer Hannah Pence, Secretary Lyra Bordelon

Rebekah Fallin

Courtney Hereford

Joanne Holt

Kayla M. McCoy

Cici McLay

Matt Parsley

Jorge Rodriguez-Stanley Betsy Walker

Kiersten White

Damie Spencer

The post Greenbrier Valley Pride Elects Board appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .