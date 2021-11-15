ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court takes up health benefits discrimination case

By Allison Bell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court is considering a case that could lead to major changes in...

benefitspro.com

Congressional doctors cry foul over No Surprises Act implementation rules

The detente that allowed Congress to pass a law curbing surprise medical bills has disintegrated, with a bipartisan group of 152 lawmakers assailing the administration’s plan to regulate the law and medical providers warning of grim consequences for underserved patients. For years, people have faced these massive, unexpected bills when...
benefitspro.com

6th Circuit to hear challenges to OSHA vaccine-or-test mandate

After being selected in a random multicircuit lottery Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit will hear the consolidated challenges to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s emergency rule requiring many private-sector workers to either get the COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly. Dozens of lawsuits are...
Vox

The surprisingly high stakes in a Supreme Court case about $28,000

United States v. Vaello-Madero is a case about an impoverished American citizen, forced to repay a debt to the federal government that he only learned about fairly recently and that he cannot possibly afford. It is also a case about colonialism and the legacy of the US government’s discriminatory treatment...
benefitspro.com

Study: Racial inequities pervasive in U.S. health system

The United States continues to have stark disparities in access and quality of health care based on race, according to a new report from the Commonwealth Fund. The group’s “State Scorecard on Health System Performance” found racial and ethnic inequities are pervasive in all states, but can vary significantly from state to state.
benefitspro.com

Democrats’ Medicare standoff

Sometimes watching the legislative process can be confusing. The current budget reconciliation process certainly looks confusing. However, if you look closely there are a few signposts to watch for Medicare expansion and drug negotiations.
ncsl.org

Supreme Court To Decide Medicare Dialysis Case

As is often true in cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, the legal issues in Marietta Memorial Hospital Employee Health Benefit Plan v. DaVita are numerous and complicated. But the bottom line is relatively simple. In this case, the court will decide whether private health insurance plans may treat dialysis coverage less favorably than other plan benefits.
