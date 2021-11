Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has opened up on his fitness and believes he is in the best condition he has ever been in. Loftus-Cheek, 25, has had quite the journey at Stamford Bridge in recent seasons. From being a star performer under Maurizio Sarri, to sitting on the sidelines for months following an Achilles injury picked up in May 2019 in a post-season game in the USA.

