American Resources Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook

 4 days ago

Company highly aligned with major U.S. priorities in both infrastructure and electrification. Significant execution has positioned the Company to be a low-cost, stable provider of raw materials to high-growth markets. Company seeing significantly increasing carbon demand and price realization as it scales operations. Strong balance sheet provides financial strength...

Premier Products Group Releases Expert Status Shareholder Update

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Premier Products Group (OTCBB:PMPG) Attention investors and shareholders in Premier Products Group, Inc. PMPG would like to take this time to update you on the progress that has taken place over the last few months. Undoubtedly you now know that the Company has been put into the Expert market designation which means that our stock is only eligible for Unsolicited Quotes only. We are working hard to rectify this situation. We would like to assure our shareholders that whether or not we are successful in a reinstatement, we will do whatever is necessary to bring the company back to where it was prior to this unfortunate event. If we are unsuccessful in a full reinstatement, we will take the necessary step to bring us back to the position we were prior to Sept 28, 2021. This will require PMPG to have a 15(c) 211 filed by a Broker Dealer. As for the future we want to assure you that we are moving ahead with our plans, just as we have been doing since day one and are making progress. We are not taking this lightly or letting this bump in the road derail our resolve to make PMPG a leader in the Smart Roads and Cities Industry and with your patience.
ECONOMY
Armata Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter Results and Provides General Corporate Update

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced financial results for its third quarter of 2021 and provided a corporate update. Third Quarter...
INDUSTRY
Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
BUSINESS
Walmart food sales up 10% in Q3, 2021 projections increased

Walmart reported that it has rerouted goods to less congested ports and chartered its own vessels, announcing on November 16 that its inventory levels actually rose 11.5 percent from the same period last year. Walmart further boosted market share gains, particularly with groceries. However, Walmart was also affected by current...
BUSINESS
Stimulus Update: 750,000 Bonus Stimulus Checks Sent This Week

The 750,000 stimulus cheques that were mailed out on Monday, November 15, 2021, will be dispersed to eligible residents throughout California. A stimulus check is a payment made to a taxpayer by the US government. Stimulus checks are intended to help the economy by providing people with additional spending money.
HOMELESS
Maryland gained 14,900 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in October

BALTIMORE, MD—The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday released Maryland jobs and unemployment data. According to the preliminary survey data, the state gained 14,900 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 5.7% in October. This marks the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. October was the strongest month of jobs growth this … Continue reading "Maryland gained 14,900 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in October" The post Maryland gained 14,900 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in October appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
Osceola Gold Announces A Letter Of Intent With WST Global Productions Corporation

WEIRTON, WV / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Osceola Gold a precious metal mining company which focuses on the development and exploration of gold and other precious metal mining projects, today announced that it has entered into a Signed Letter Of Intent with WST Global Productions Corporation one of the industry's leading independent film and TV companies. The purpose of the agreement is to produce and distribute a TV Series with major streaming partners showcasing the current mining operations. WST and Osceola Gold are excited at the opportunity to bring the mining experience to the homes of shareholders and future investors.
BUSINESS
Tech stocks forge ahead while industrials dive, U.S. dollar jumps

NEW YORK, New York - A resurgence of Covid-19 in Europe resulting in a national lockdown to commence in Austria on Monday has investors on edge. A spike in infections in Austria, Germany, Portugal, and the UK has officials worried. Even in Ireland where 89.1 percent of people over 12 are fully vaccinated, the country imposed a midnight curfew on nightlife, including nightclubs and pubs this week.
STOCKS

