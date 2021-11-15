5 tips for leveraging payroll to promote financial literacy

America is in a savings crisis, with 36% of households being unable to handle a $400 emergency from savings. A Commonwealth analysis of the Federal Reserve Report on the Economic Well Being of Households indicates that the problem is worse for lower-income households making under $60,000, where 58% of people do not have $400 in savings. Within that income bracket, Black (71%), Latinx (69%) and female (61%) employees who are unable to manage that sized emergency indicate that a lack of emergency savings is in fact an issue of equity.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO