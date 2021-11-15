ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of Her Blake Lively Collab

By Emily Lee
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Bestie goals.

On Monday (November 15), Taylor Swift 's second music video of the Red (Taylor's Version) era will drop. Coming just three days after the 'All Too Well' short film , fans were delighted by the announcement that the vault song 'I Bet You Think About Me' was going to get its own video. Making the video even more exciting, Swift teamed up with her best friend Blake Lively for the project. The 'A Simple Favor' actress served as direcor for the video, making her debut behind the camera.

"Who should direct the 'Bet You Think About Me' video?" the text in Swift's video reads. Swift, donning what looks like a flight attendant's hat, mouths along with audio that says: "ladies and gentleman, her ." The video then cuts to Lively hard at work behind the scenes of her BFF's latest music video.

'I Bet You Think About Me' is one of eight songs Swift brought out "from the vault" for Red (Taylor's Version), which are songs that didn't make the cut for the trimmed down 2012 version of the album. Swift teams up with country music icon Chris Stapleton for the track, bringing her back to her Nashville roots.

'I Bet You Think About Me' sees Swift eviscerate a condescending ex who can't forget about her. Fans will notice some lyrical similarities between 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' and 'I Bet You Think About Me.' She sings:

"I bet you think about me when you're out / At your cool indie music concerts every week / I bet you think about me in your house / With your organic shoes and your million-dollar couch / I bet you think about me when you say / "Oh my god, she's insane, she wrote a song about me"/ I bet you think about me"

Swift first teased the video over the weekend on Instagram. "SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO," Swift excitedly wrote alongside a short trailer. "I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny [Lively] on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell."

The video for 'I Bet You Think About Me,' written by Swift and Lively, debuts on Monday at 10am.

