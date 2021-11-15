ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

iSign Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / iSign Solutions Inc. ('iSIGN') (OTC PINK:ISGN), a leading supplier of electronic signature and other software solutions enabling secure and cost-effective management of document-based digital transactions, today reported total revenue of $282,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, an increase of...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Squarespace stock set for second-straight double-digit decline after 'disappointment' with investor day

Shares of Squarespace Inc. are on track to register their second-straight double-digit percentage decline Friday as analysts continued to weigh in on the company's analyst-day commentary. Shares are off 10.8% in Friday trading after falling 12% in Thursday's session. While the company outlined its opportunities in commerce during the Thursday event, "the disappointment on the day proved to the company's long-term margin guidance pointing to very little, if any, free-cash flow margin leverage remaining in the business, which was below what we believe investors were expecting long term," wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Brad Erickson late Thursday. He has a sector-perform rating on the stock and cut his price target to $39 from $48. Mizuho analyst Siti Panagrahi had a different take, writing that "a lack of guidance on long-term revenue growth likely disappointed investors, leading to share price weakness and likely keeping shares range-bound in the near-term." He noted that the company is expected to give "top-line growth guidance" on its fourth-quarter earnings call. Panagrahi rates the stock a buy but lowered his price target to $60 from $70.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Industry#Silicon Valley#Integrated Software#Isign Reports#Isgn#European#Company#Quarterly Report#Www Sec Gov#Cic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Software
dallassun.com

Premier Products Group Releases Expert Status Shareholder Update

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Premier Products Group (OTCBB:PMPG) Attention investors and shareholders in Premier Products Group, Inc. PMPG would like to take this time to update you on the progress that has taken place over the last few months. Undoubtedly you now know that the Company has been put into the Expert market designation which means that our stock is only eligible for Unsolicited Quotes only. We are working hard to rectify this situation. We would like to assure our shareholders that whether or not we are successful in a reinstatement, we will do whatever is necessary to bring the company back to where it was prior to this unfortunate event. If we are unsuccessful in a full reinstatement, we will take the necessary step to bring us back to the position we were prior to Sept 28, 2021. This will require PMPG to have a 15(c) 211 filed by a Broker Dealer. As for the future we want to assure you that we are moving ahead with our plans, just as we have been doing since day one and are making progress. We are not taking this lightly or letting this bump in the road derail our resolve to make PMPG a leader in the Smart Roads and Cities Industry and with your patience.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.95% to $345.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.03 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
dallassun.com

FinCanna Capital Corp. Announces Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ('FinCanna') ('the Company') (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company focused on the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, announces that further to its news release of Nov. 17, 2021, its Board of Directors has approved a consolidation of the Company's issued share capital on the basis of ten (10) common shares for one (1) new share of the Company (the 'Consolidation'). The Company currently has 121,146,013 common shares outstanding and will have approximately 12,114,601 common shares outstanding after completion of the Consolidation. The number of outstanding stock options and warrants of the Company will similarly be adjusted by the Consolidation ratio, and the exercise prices of the stock options, warrants and convertible debentures will be adjusted accordingly.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Arista Networks stock dips after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. are off 2.4% in Friday trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, writing that the stock's "valuation has come to credit much of the upside we expect over the next year." In order for Arista's stock to head toward what Marshall deems her "bull case," the company would likely need to rack up "new hyperscale wins," and she doesn't anticipate that the company will generate these "incremental wins" in the next six to 12 months. "We could be too conservative in moving to equal weight with larger-than-expected share gains in enterprise or faster ramping of 200G/400G upgrades, or with evidence of potential hyperscale wins materializing earlier than expected," she wrote. "However, we would largely view a faster cycle as creating more difficult 2023 comps." Marshall raised her price target on the stock to $138 from $115 in conjunction with the downgrade, and her new target accounts for the company's recent stock split. Shares have added 41% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 7%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 3.71% to $1,137.06 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $106.43 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy