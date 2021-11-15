ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Sono Motors IPO: How to Buy SEV Stock and Whether You Should

MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The EV bull market has gained wings over the last few weeks. Rivian’s bumper listing and the surge in listed EV names like Tesla and Xpeng Motors reflect the renewed optimism towards green energy companies. After Rivian's stellar listing, all eyes will be on Sono Motors. It's expected to list this...

marketrealist.com

Comments / 2

Related
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Should You Buy or Sell FalconX Crypto Amid the Trademark Dispute?

The hunt for the next crypto to explode led investors to FalconX (FALCX) crypto. Some made money, getting others interested in how to buy FalconX crypto. Is FalconX crypto a good investment? What’s FALCX's price prediction?. Article continues below advertisement. If the rise of meme cryptos such as Dogecoin and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Rivian, Lucid, Tesla See High WallStreetBets Interest But This Stock Is At The Top Of The Chart Today

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Thursday, while Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN), Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Canoo Inc. (NASADAQ: GOEV) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Graphics chipmaker Nvidia is seeing the highest interest on...
STOCKS
investmentu.com

Top Metaverse Stocks: Should You Buy Roblox Stock?

There’s been plenty of talk about the metaverse recently. In the past few months, it seems as if every technology company out there has launched a plan to help create the metaverse. Some companies, like Facebook (I mean “Meta”), are even making the metaverse their sole focus. As investors, there is a huge advantage in being the first to invest in “the next big thing.” This is why so many investors are clamoring to buy Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Stocks#Electric Cars#Sev#Sono Motors Ipo#Sev Stock#Xpeng Motors#Lucid Motors#Churchill Capital Iv#Amazon#Sion
MarketRealist

Sono Group Stock Forecast: How High Can SEV Go by 2025?

Germany-based EV (electric vehicle) startup company Sono Group, which is the parent company of Sono Motors, has gone public and trades under the ticker symbol “SEV.” The stock soared on listing day and many people want to know the stock's 2025 forecast. How high can SEV stock go?. Article continues...
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Why Is Rivian Stock Going Down? Valuation and EV Bubble, Explained

EV (electric vehicle) startup company Rivian had a strong listing. Despite increasing the IPO price considerably from the original price, it gave strong listing gains. The stock, which trades under the ticker symbol “RIVN,” continued to surge after the listing date. However, the stock fell sharply on Nov. 17 and was trading lower on Nov. 18 also. Why is Rivian stock going down and how low can the stock go?
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

NIO Stock Forecast: Next EV Stock to Explode After RIVN?

There has been a rally in EV stocks this week. Rivian has continued to rally and its market cap is now almost $150 billion. Some of the other EV names like Lucid Motors, Fisker, Canoo, and Li Auto have also rallied. However, Chinese EV stock NIO has continued to sag. What’s the forecast for NIO stock and could it be the next EV stock to explode?
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
InvestorPlace

The Top 10 Meme Stocks on Reddit: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold?

To discuss the buy-worthiness of the top 10 meme stocks, we first need to define what those top 10 meme stocks are. Of course, there are multiple ways to define the category. For instance, we could put together a list based on some arbitrary measure like the market capitalizations mentioned on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Nu Holdings Set For Massive IPO Soon: What's Its IPO Date and Price?

Nu Holdings, a digital banking platform serving Brazil, Mexico, and Columbia, is nearing its IPO date. The company, based in the Cayman Islands, operates banking companies such as Brazil’s Nubank. It's planning to raise up to $3 billion in its IPO, according to Renaissance Capital. Article continues below advertisement. The...
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Rivian Has Made $0 in B2C Sales but Has a Valuation in the Billions

Rivian’s R1T and R1S won’t be available for consumer purchase until Jan. 2022, which means the company doesn’t have any B2C sales yet. The electric vehicle (EV) pickup manufacturer did, however, acquire backing from one of the largest online e-commerce websites (Amazon) and a leading auto manufacturer (Ford). While Ford’s stake in Rivian lies somewhere around 12 percent, Amazon bought nearly double that (20 percent) in 2019. How much is Rivian worth now?
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Should You Buy PIPP SPAC Stock Before the Merger?

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (PIPP) stock rose 0.4 percent on Nov. 15 but was up more than 14 percent in premarket trading on Nov. 16. People want to know if the stock is rising on merger news. Article continues below advertisement. SPAC mergers have emerged as a popular way to...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Why Elon Musk Is Selling Tesla Stock, Might Sell More Stock

Earlier in November, Tesla stock hit its new all-time high. Then came a bombshell from Tesla CEO Elon Musk that he intends to sell 10 percent of his holdings in the company. A lot of speculation and conspiracy theories are floating around about why Musk is selling Tesla shares. Here are the likely reasons why Musk is selling the shares.
STOCKS
investmentu.com

KinderCare IPO: What Investors Should Know about KLC Stock

The KinderCare IPO is coming to the market. The company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KLC. Here’s what we know…. KinderCare is the largest private provider of childhood education and care services in the United States. The company started in 1969 in Birmingham, Alabama. Today, the company has headquarters in Portland, Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
Seeking Alpha

Is Udemy Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold After Recent IPO? What To Consider

Udemy is maintaining strong growth, and its enterprise segment, highly recurring in nature, is growing in the mix. For anyone who's ever looked into taking online courses, perhaps even in something like accounting and finance to get the hang of investing, Udemy Inc. (UDMY) might be a company you are already familiar with. The model is straightforward: Udemy provides a platform on which courses can be published by pretty much anyone for almost anything, from woodworking to accounting. Udemy takes a cut of all revenues made by the courses on the platform, and take a bigger cut if the students came to the course organically by searching through Udemy. Udemy also offers selected courses to businesses. While platform economics can be supremely attractive due to network effects, especially in areas like digital education which has received a powerful impulse due to COVID-19, we still have to determine whether at the current price, which is still very much around IPO levels, the company is a worthwhile investment. But first, a little background.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Sono Motors goes public as Rivian post-IPO rally extends [Video]

Rivian rallied another 15% yesterday, and Sono Motors is preparing to enter the arena. Is Sthe Sono Motors IPO the next bull run for tech investors? We will find out in a couple of hours. Elsewhere, yesterday was all about the US retail health, and the sales data looked good...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Should You Buy Braze (BRZE) IPO Stock? Looks Expensive

New York-based Braze has filed for an IPO and will list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “BRZE.” What's the stock's forecast? Should you buy Braze IPO stock?. Founded in 2011, Braze offers customer engagement and communications capabilities to organizations. The company’s customers include IBM, GrubHub, and DraftKings. Article continues...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy