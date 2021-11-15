Interview with Paul Schütze

And as it turns out, the roots of this utopia are just as fascinating. Electronic music in Mexico started in the 1960s with composers like Mario Lavista, Francisco Nuñez, Héctor Quintanar, and Julio Estrada. By 1970, Quintanar helped open the first electronic music laboratory in Mexico City at the National Conservatory. Just a few years later, pioneering progressive rock bands emerging post the historic Festival Rock y Ruedas de Avándaro, like Vía Lactea, Como México No Hay Dos, Chac Mool, and Decibel, incorporated early commercial synthesizers into their music as influenced by German bands like Tangerine Dream, Klaus Schulze, and Popol Vuh. This led up to a booming period in the next decade, with many of the people involved in the aforementioned projects being responsible for innovation in the genre.
