ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Roads, transit, internet: What’s in the infrastructure bill

By Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nw33h_0cx7bjUo00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The $1 trillion infrastructure plan that President Joe Biden plans to sign into law has money for roads, bridges, ports, rail transit, safe water, the power grid, broadband internet and more.

The plan promises to reach almost every corner of the country. It’s a historic investment that the president has compared to the building of the transcontinental railroad and Interstate Highway System. The White House is projecting that the investments will add, on average, about 2 million jobs per year over the coming decade.

The bill cleared the House on a 228-206 vote Nov. 5, ending weeks of intraparty negotiations in which liberal Democrats insisted the legislation be tied to a larger social spending bill — an effort to press more moderate Democrats to support both.

The Senate passed the legislation on a 69-30 vote in August after rare bipartisan negotiations, and the House kept that compromise intact. Thirteen House Republicans voted for the bill, giving Democrats more than enough votes to overcome a handful of defections from progressives.

A breakdown of the bill expected to become law Monday:

ROADS AND BRIDGES

The bill would provide $110 billion to repair the nation’s aging highways, bridges and roads. According to the White House, 173,000 total miles or nearly 280,000 kilometers of America’s highways and major roads and 45,000 bridges are in poor condition. The almost $40 billion for bridges is the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the national highway system, according to the Biden administration.

PUBLIC TRANSIT

The $39 billion for public transit in the legislation would expand transportation systems, improve accessibility for people with disabilities and provide dollars to state and local governments to buy zero-emission and low-emission buses. The Transportation Department estimates that the current repair backlog is more than 24,000 buses, 5,000 rail cars, 200 stations and thousands of miles of track and power systems.

PASSENGER AND FREIGHT RAIL

To reduce Amtrak’s maintenance backlog, which has worsened since Superstorm Sandy nine years ago, the bill would provide $66 billion to improve the rail service’s Northeast Corridor (457 miles, 735 km), as well as other routes. It’s less than the $80 billion originally sought by Biden — who famously rode Amtrak from Delaware to Washington during his time in the Senate — but it would be the largest federal investment in passenger rail service since Amtrak was founded 50 years ago.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

The bill would spend $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging stations, which the administration says are critical to accelerating the use of electric vehicles to curb climate change. It would also provide $5 billion for the purchase of electric school buses and hybrids, reducing reliance on school buses that run on diesel fuel.

INTERNET ACCESS

The legislation’s $65 billion for broadband access would aim to improve internet services for rural areas, low-income families and tribal communities. Most of the money would be made available through grants to states.

MODERNIZING THE ELECTRIC GRID

To protect against the power outages that have become more frequent in recent years, the bill would spend $65 billion to improve the reliability and resiliency of the power grid. It would also boost carbon capture technologies and more environmentally friendly electricity sources like clean hydrogen.

AIRPORTS

The bill would spend $25 billion to improve runways, gates and taxiways at airports and to improve terminals. It would also improve aging air traffic control towers.

WATER AND WASTEWATER

The legislation would spend $55 billion on water and wastewater infrastructure. It has $15 billion to replace lead pipes and $10 billion to address water contamination from polyfluoroalkyl substances — chemicals that were used in the production of Teflon and have also been used in firefighting foam, water-repellent clothing and many other items.

PAYING FOR IT

The five-year spending package would be paid for by tapping $210 billion in unspent COVID-19 relief aid and $53 billion in unemployment insurance aid some states have halted, along with an array of smaller pots of money, like petroleum reserve sales and spectrum auctions for 5G services.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

US national parks to offer look into green-friendly transit

Americans may soon get a better glimpse into a future of green-friendly transportation by visiting a U.S. national park. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were signing a joint pledge Wednesday to test some of the newest and most innovative travel technologies on public lands and improve visitors’ tourism experience. Under multimillion-dollar […]
LIFESTYLE
WGN News

2 injured when CTA bus crashes into KFC on Near West Side

CHICAGO — Two people were injured Friday when a CTA bus crashed into a KFC on Chicago’s Near West Side. The bus crashed into a portion of the KFC located at 1145 South Western Avenue around 7 p.m. It’s not clear how many people were on the bus but according to the Chicago Fire Department […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WKRG News 5

Mobile could see chunk of Alabama’s $5 billion share of Biden infrastructure bill

ALABAMA (WKRG) — President Joe Biden’s newly-signed infrastructure bill is set to bring over $5 billion dollars to Alabama, and Mobile could see a significant chunk of that money. Biden signed the trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure deal into law earlier this month. It funds the repair of the nation’s aging ports, roadways, and public transit. It […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
leedaily.com

Stimulus Update: 750,000 Bonus Stimulus Checks Sent This Week

The 750,000 stimulus cheques that were mailed out on Monday, November 15, 2021, will be dispersed to eligible residents throughout California. A stimulus check is a payment made to a taxpayer by the US government. Stimulus checks are intended to help the economy by providing people with additional spending money.
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Public Transit#Rail Service#Amtrak#Air Traffic Control#Ap#The White House#Democrats#Senate#Republicans
WGN News

Small group protests Rittenhouse verdict on Mag Mile

CHICAGO — Reaction to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict was not just in Kenosha, Wisconsin.   Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings  Just outside Millennium Park in Chicago, protesters shut down the Michigan Avenue and Madison Street intersection Friday night. A couple dozen people formed a circle. The group […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
CBS Sacramento

$57.7 Million Grant Awarded To California For Four Projects, One In Yolo County

WASHINGTON (CBS13) – On Friday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that a grant of $57.7 million is being awarded to California for four special projects. The first project is aimed at reconnecting the City of Oakland, which will receive $14.5 million aimed at improving mobility, safety, and quality of life. The second project, aimed to improve transportation in California, will award $24 million to the California High-Speed Rail Authority. The third project is for the San Francisco County Transportation Authority which will receive $18 million to replace seven seismically deficient bridges and bring the existing bridges up to current standards. The fourth...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGN News

FBI investigating old NJ landfill for Jimmy Hoffa’s remains

DETROIT (AP) — The decades-long odyssey to find the remains of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa apparently has turned to a former New Jersey landfill that sits below an elevated highway. The FBI obtained a search warrant to “conduct a site survey underneath the Pulaski Skyway,” said Mara Schneider, a spokeswoman for the Detroit field office. “On […]
DETROIT, IL
WGN News

‘We’re very happy with the verdict:’ Rittenhouse attorney speaks out after acquittal

RACINE, Wisc. — Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings. After the verdict was announced – the prosecution and defense offered their response.  Just Thursday night attorney Mark Richards the defense attorney for Rittenhouse, was predicting a hung jury and said he felt they were split evenly as […]
KENOSHA, WI
WGN News

WGN News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy