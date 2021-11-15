ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Turnpike Jumper Hospitalized: Developing

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CCbUJ_0cx7bDRg00

A male leapt to his death from a New Jersey Turnpike overpass in Newark Monday morning, authorities said.

The unidentified male jumped off of the Interchange 14 overpass around 8:40 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said. He apparently landed on Delancy Street, developing reports say.

The jumper was transported by EMS to the University Hospital where he died, Slota said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Daily Voice

One Killed In Three-Vehicle Crash On Busy Area Roadway

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash involving three vehicles on a busy roadway in the area.It happened around 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 in Carmel.Town o Carmel Police Department officers, along with members of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Carmel Fire Department, responded t…
ACCIDENTS
