Turnpike Jumper Hospitalized: Developing

A male leapt to his death from a New Jersey Turnpike overpass in Newark Monday morning, authorities said.

The unidentified male jumped off of the Interchange 14 overpass around 8:40 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said. He apparently landed on Delancy Street, developing reports say.

The jumper was transported by EMS to the University Hospital where he died, Slota said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

