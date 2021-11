Pv magazine: How have PV installations been affected this year, given the many challenges the industry has faced?. Dong Shuguang, President, Talesun Solar: I am not optimistic about the total installation figure for 2021, especially given China’s performance. We all know last year’s figure was around 125 GW. At the beginning of 2021, many people estimated installations would be between 155 and 180 GW this year. However, there have been so many challenges that have badly hit China’s figures.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 23 HOURS AGO