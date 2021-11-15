Anniston Crime Stats – 11/08/21 to 11/14/21
November 15, 2021
Lee Evancho
The Anniston Police Department released their weekly crime stats. These numbers representative the interactions they had.Below are the stats for APD for the week of 11/08/21 to 11/14/21
Anniston Officers answered a total of 887 calls for service. Criminal Incident/Offense Reports taken – 102 Miscellaneous (minor) Incident Reports taken – 45 Felony Arrests – 6 Misdemeanor Arrests – 19 Traffic Accidents – 16 Traffic Stops/Citations – 146/31 Warrants Served – 24 Animals Picked up – 0 Animal-Related Citations – 0 *Street Crimes* Felony Arrests – 2 Misdemeanor Arrests – 0 Warrants Served – 5
Advertisement
Comments / 0