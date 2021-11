Anniston Crime Stats – 11/08/21 to 11/14/21

November 15, 2021

Lee Evancho

The Anniston Police Department released their weekly crime stats. These numbers representative the interactions they had.

Advertisement

Anniston Officers answered a total of 887 calls for service. Criminal Incident/Offense Reports taken – 102 Miscellaneous (minor) Incident Reports taken – 45 Felony Arrests – 6 Misdemeanor Arrests – 19 Traffic Accidents – 16 Traffic Stops/Citations – 146/31 Warrants Served – 24 Animals Picked up – 0 Animal-Related Citations – 0Felony Arrests – 2 Misdemeanor Arrests – 0 Warrants Served – 5