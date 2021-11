If you’ve ever seen an athlete get hurt during a football or basketball game, you probably saw someone rush from the sidelines to help. That person was likely an athletic trainer. Athletic trainers (AT) are highly skilled healthcare professionals who treat injured athletes and help them through rehabilitation. They also teach athletes how to train to prevent injuries, from the way they stretch their muscles to what they put in their bodies. If you love sports and want to help others safely pursue their passions, a career as an AT might be right for you. You’ll need to earn a degree and your license before you can start this all-star career.

