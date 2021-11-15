ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

State Farm Bureau Presidents Discuss Concerns With EPA

wnax.com
 4 days ago

State Farm Bureau Presidents expressed various regulatory concerns facing agriculture in a recent meeting with Environmental Protection Agency officials. South Dakota Farm Bureau President Scott VanderWal says the...

wnax.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnax.com

Farm Bureau Opposing Build Back Better Act

The American Farm Bureau Federation is opposing the Build Back Better Act Reconciliation package being pushed by the Biden Administration. Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue says his group is joining AFBF in opposing the legislation. He says while there’s a lot of funding in the bill that would be helpful for agriculture the overall cost and much of it going to social programs draws their opposition.
AGRICULTURE
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Seneca County Farm Bureau goes to D.C.

Two members of Seneca County Farm Bureau, Morgan Cleveland and Clint Lease, were proud to be part of the Ohio Farm Bureau Washington D.C. Leadership experience. Ohio Farm Bureau County Presidents, members of this year’s AgriPOWER Institute and Young Ag Professionals traveled together to Washington, D.C. for a conference Sept. 28-30. More than 100 Farm Bureau members were able to make connections with one another while working to advocate on behalf of producers and others in the ag industry back home in Ohio.
SENECA COUNTY, OH
wnax.com

Using Covid Relief Funds for Tourism

The Covid Relief Liaison Committee of the South Dakota legislature heard plans from state agencies on how to spend almost one billion dollars in federal relief dollars. Tourism Department Secretary Jim Hagen says they have plans to expand the state’s marketing…. Hagen says they have a new campaign in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AG Week

Dan Glessing elected Minnesota Farm Bureau president

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota — Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation delegates on Nov. 19 elected Dan Glessing of Waverly in Wright County to a two-year term as president of the organization. This will be Glessing's first term as president. He succeeds former President Kevin Paap, who decided not to run for reelection after...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Missouri Farm Bureau Commentary

Supply Chain Problems Impacting Farmers Across Missouri. I’m a notoriously last-minute Christmas shopper, but I come by it honestly. Growing up, I remember riding to Clinton with my dad on Christmas Eve after doing chores so that he could shop at the jewelry store before it closed. Although I start planning with the greatest of intentions, I always seem to find myself scrambling at the last minute to find the perfect gift for my wife. This year, I’ve got my work cut out for me. If I don’t get started now, I may not find the right one in the store or online.
AGRICULTURE
wiproud.com

Cost of turkey up 40% in Wisconsin, Farm Bureau says

MADISON, Wisc. (NEXSTAR) — As families return to traditional Thanksgiving gatherings this year, they can expect to spend around 14% more at the grocery store than they did in 2020, according to the American Farm Bureau. In Wisconsin, shoppers will spend as much as 17.25% more this year for a total cost of around $71.49 for a family of 10.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Des Moines Register

EPA proposes giving oil refineries more time to comply with federal renewable fuel mandate

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposes giving oil refineries more time to meet a federal mandate to blend ethanol, biodiesel and other renewable fuel into the nation's fuel supply, a move that has angered biofuel groups and some Iowa politicians. The proposed rule would delay compliance for oil refineries and leaves it unclear when the EPA...
AGRICULTURE
Winchester Sun

Donovan and Terra Pigg win Kentucky Farm Bureau Excellence in Agriculture Award

LOUISVILLE — Donovan and Terra Pigg from Clark County have won top honors in Kentucky Farm Bureau’s (KFB) Excellence in Agriculture Awards program for 2021. Kentucky Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization with more than 465,000 member families. Each year, the KFB Excellence in Agriculture competition awards...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biofuels#State Farm Bureau#South Dakota Farm Bureau#Rfs
pymnts.com

Farm Bureau: Inflation Gobbling Thanksgiving Budgets

Inflation is taking a bite out of Thanksgiving dinner, with prices anticipated to be up about 14% over last year, according to data from the Farm Bureau's 36th annual survey on Thursday (Nov. 18). A traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 10 is $53.31 — $5.33 per person — up 14% or...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Lancaster Farming

American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall Rallies Pennsylvania

HERSHEY, Pa. — With humor and heart, Zippy Duvall told Pennsylvania farmers Tuesday night that they have an important role in the politics and fabric of the nation. “I don’t know about you personally, but I’m going to plant seeds of hope. I think that the best days of American agriculture and this organization are in front of us,” said Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Farm Bureau discusses its views on water policy, stewardship strategies

As part of its ongoing examination of Arizona groundwater policy, Chamber Business News is visiting with water experts and policy leaders about their views on groundwater and what they believe are the defining issues for one of the state’s most pressing challenges. Today CBN visits with Chelsea McGuire, director of...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
eenews.net

States press EPA for environmental justice guidance

Michigan regulators want EPA to hold a national summit and provide guidance to help them grapple with public fury and environmental justice concerns that are bubbling over in response to their permitting decisions. The Great Lakes State isn’t alone in asking for clarity in meeting one of President Biden’s signature...
ENVIRONMENT
wnax.com

Iowa Soybean Association Disappointed With EPA’s Evaluation Of Atrazine & Glyphosate

The Iowa Soybean Association is voicing problems with the Environmental Protection Agency’s evaluation of Glyphosate, Atrazine and Simazene. The Agency prior to sending their evaluation to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listed those three as likely to adversely affect certain species listed under the Endangered Species Act. Iowa Soybean Association’s Director of Public Affairs Michael Dolch says they’re very disappointed that the EPA ignored sound science in these evaluations.
AGRICULTURE
themissouritimes.com

Missouri Farm Bureau mounts legal challenge to federal vaccine mandate

The Missouri Farm Bureau, along with a handful of other employers, mounted a legal challenge to the federal coronavirus vaccine mandate covering large employers Tuesday. The rule from the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requires employers with at least 100 workers to ensure they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly tests by Jan. 4. Employers must require unvaccinated employees wear a face covering and provide paid time off for workers to get vaccinated and recover from side effects by Dec. 5.
AGRICULTURE
wnax.com

Iowa Corn Promotion Board Member Hosts Mexican Trade Team

The Iowa Corn Promotion Board along with U.S. Grains Council hosted a trade team from Mexico the first part of this month at the Rod Pierce Farm near Woodward. Pierce who’s been farming for close to 50 years says it was great to have the Mexican trade officials see his operation first hand.
AGRICULTURE
WJTV 12

EPA administrator visits Jackson to discuss infrastructure issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan kicked off his “Journey to Justice” tour in Jackson on Monday, November 15. Regan got a first-hand look at some of the major environmental concerns impacting communities in Jackson. He started with a round table discussion with representatives from around the area. From […]
JACKSON, MS
kelo.com

Farm Bureau’s annual convention starts this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Farm Bureau’s annual convention is happening this weekend. This year’s theme is “Table Talk – Food and Climate Conversations.”. Members will be deciding policy priorities and hear updates on important issues.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
95.3 MNC

Indiana Farm Bureau Sets 2022 Policy Priorities

Indiana Farm Bureau recently approved the organization’s policy priorities for the upcoming 2022 legislative session. The priorities will focus on three general topic areas: rural viability, energy policy and taxes. At the invitation of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA), INFB’s public policy team joined other executives of Indiana’s...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy